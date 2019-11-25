This holiday season, Legends In Concert presents Christmas as only the venue can – with a unique lineup of tribute artists that span various genres and decades.
The new show began on Nov. 1 and runs through the end of 2019.
Tribute artists featured include The Blues Brothers, Elvis Presley, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride and Karen Carpenter.
Artists perform some of their signature songs in act one and then team up for duets and unique takes on Christmas classics in act two.
Trey Younts, production manager at Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach, said the theatre’s holiday presentation is “the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.”
“The first half is a classic Legends show, with your favorite tribute artists performing their signature hits. Then, in the second half, they come together to bring you Christmas classics and contemporary holiday favorites thru full company numbers, unique duets, and compelling solo performances,” Younts said. “The Legends in Concert Christmas Spectacular is actually two shows wrapped into one!”
The Legends In Concert Christmas show has become a family tradition for Myrtle Beach locals and visitors alike, with many groups making return visits year after year.
“It’s very well received, because it’s rooted in tradition and good family values,” Younts said.
The tribute artist lineup will stay on through the end of December and will perform signature hits during two shows on New Year’s Eve. The 10 p.m. show on Dec. 31 will include party favors, a champagne toast, a simulcast of Times Square’s NYE celebration and an “Auld Lange Syne” sing-along, as well as other special surprises.
In January, Legends In Concert will host “SIX,” a show that comes to Myrtle Beach direct from Branson, Missouri.
“SIX” is a six-piece a cappella performance comprised of six brothers. Every sound you hear is produced with their own voices. There is no band or backing track.
“The show is a mainstay in Branson,” Younts said. “We’re very lucky to bring them here.”
“SIX” will be at Legends In Concert Jan. 16-19 with six performances in total. Tickets are on sale now online and at the box office.
When you buy a ticket to the Legends Christmas show this year, you will get a $5 discount for “SIX” in January.
Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach is at 2925 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach. Call 843-238-7827 or visit legendsinconcert.com for more information.
