Legends in Concert® Myrtle Beach, recipient of the 2019 TripAdvisor™ Excellence Award, continues its 25th legendary season on the Grand Strand with an all new line-up that includes leading tribute artists to portray Dolly Parton, George Strait, Elvis Presley, The Blues Brothers™, and Bruno Mars.
Guests will experience the world-renowned tribute artists with the most exhilarating spring show in Myrtle Beach.
Performing signature hits, audiences will enjoy the classic country sounds of George Strait as portrayed by Larry Turner, they will feel the inspirational and heartfelt melodies of Dolly Parton provided by Karen Hester, they’ll experience the pop and contemporary music of Bruno Mars brought to you by Isaiah (Ice) Mercado, and as always, laugh along with the zany antics of the Blues Brothers™, portrayed by Dan Meisner and Kenny Barrett as Jake and Elwood Blues.
Last, but certainly not least, be mesmerized by Travis Powell as he pays tribute to the “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley as only he can.
The incredible Legends in Concert band will feature a new drummer this year and will be adding some wonderful new background vocal arrangements to support the tribute artist sounds.
Legends in Concert general manager, Christopher Tucker states, “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary season with a bang with some amazing returning tribute artists and a wonderful new theatrical experience for the guests.”
He continues, “we are thrilled that popular demand has brought these seasoned artists back to our stage, and I am eager to witness our audience response to some of the changes we’ve made to the theatre, show and band!”
Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach will be presenting shows every Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with matinee shows now on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. all year long.
“This year, to commemorate our 25th anniversary season, Legends in Concert will be offering our locals and fans who travel to this area a Legendary Season Pass to our theatre,” Tucker said. “It’s a wonderful way to see all four line-up changes throughout the year with some additional savings and benefits. Guests can call the box office for details!”
Legends in Concert is celebrating 35 years of success this year and claims the title of longest-running production show in Las Vegas.
Owned and operated by On Stage Enterprises, LLC, Legends in Concert debuted at Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in 1983 and later moved to Flamingo Las Vegas and Casino in 2013 in conjunction with the show’s 30-year anniversary. Recently, Legends in Concert moved to the famous Tropicana for their brand new season.
Packed with all-star talent and powerhouse vocals from some of the world’s top tribute artists, the legendary show entertains audiences of all ages. The tribute artists perform using their own natural voices and are backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers and dancers who bring the performances to life.
In addition to Las Vegas, On Stage produces Legends shows in such markets as Atlantic City, Branson, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Long Island, Myrtle Beach, Niagara Falls, in Waikiki at the Royal Hawaiian Theater, on the high seas aboard the Norwegian PEARL, and their brand new location in Foley, AL at the OWA Entertainment Destination.
Connect with Legends in Concert on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and online at www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.