The 8th Annual Grillers Cup BBQ competition will take place Sept. 23-24 at the Lakewood Camping Resort.
The fun is billed as the Hot Pickin’ Finger Lickin’ BBQ Cookoff.
First place winners in the Saturday Pork Butt Competition will receive a trophy, $1,500 and free entry into next year’s competition.
Second place winning cooks will bring home a trophy and $1,000 and third place takes home a trophy and $800.
The competition is officially judged and sanctioned by the South Carolina BBQ Association. The results will go into the state championship rankings.
Friday night, there is a best Chicken Wing Competition with a prize of $300. A panel of celebrity judges will determine who put up the best wings.
Lakewood Camping Resort will provide each competing team with 40 pounds of wings and eight pork butts. Teams are not allowed to bring their own meat. The teams must provide their own cooking equipment and related supplies.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Backpack Buddies of Horry County. This group gives food to Horry County schools to feed students with nutritious, self-serve meals when they are not in school.
