Vendors are coming, not just from North and South Carolina, but from Georgia and New York to the third annual Lakewood Campground Fall Craft Fair.
The dates are Nov. 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and the place is 5901 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
The event will be in the information center which is also the recreation room. Dogs are welcome but they’ll need to stay outdoors, and there will be a playground on the premises for the younger crowd. Booths will be set up indoors and there will be tents and booths outside.
“This is a way for people to show off their holiday crafts,” recreation director Robby Ammons said.
“Everybody loves crafts and people enjoy seeing other people’s creativity.”
This is a great way, Ammons said, to shop early for your Christmas gifts, “and you just might find something you just may have to have for yourself.”
There will be about 50 vendors selling everything from holiday wreaths to woodwork, shell crafts, handmade garments and baked goods.
Guests are welcome and encouraged to talk with the crafters about their work.
Food trucks Brain Freeze and Jimmez Hibachi will be there as well.
About 1,400 guests turned out for the event last year, and Ammons expects even more this year.
“This is our biggest one yet, and I’ve been blown away by the response,” he said, adding that this is the first year there will be live entertainment.
There’s actually a waiting list of about 40 vendors Ammons said “there is no place to put.”
Most of the participating vendors are from outside of the campground, but there are some residents who’ll be setting up as well.
“We invite people to not just visit the craft fair, nut to see how beautiful Lakewood Campground is,” Ammons said.
“You don’t have to buy anything, you can just walk around because there are so many things to see.
“We’re right on the ocean and the fair will be right on the ocean too.”
