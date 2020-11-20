The Kaminski House Museum goes all out every holiday season, and 2020 is no different.
The Georgetown museum will host Wreaths, Trees & Festive Things on Friday, Dec. 11, from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event’s highlights include a holiday village and market featuring fresh baked goods, local produce and gifts made by area artisans. Guests can also participate in wreath-making workshops and have their family holiday photos taken.
At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, Kaminski House Museum will “Light Up the Lawn” as the oak trees on the grounds and the outside of the museum are illuminated in warm, white twinkle lights. This is the third year for “Light Up the Lawn,” and it has been a huge hit in the community. The beautiful display will be there to be appreciated through the end of December.
On Dec. 12 at 2 p.m., decorated trees and wreaths will be auctioned on the lawn of the museum, with all proceeds benefitting the Kaminski House.
“A lot of people don’t know how wonderful Georgetown is, and we want to showcase our community,”deputy director Kim Leatherwood said about the holiday events.
The museum has been closed during most of 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Leatherwood said the museum plans to open back up for tours in 2021.
The Kaminski House Museum is at 1003 Front St. in Georgetown.
For more information, visit www.kaminskimuseum.org or call 843-546-7706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.