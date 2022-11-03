Mark your calendars for Holiday Magic at the Kaminski House Museum in historic Georgetown.
The celebration includes a Holiday Market, concerts, a wreath auction, a ride on the Holiday Trolley, and the annual “Light Up the Lawn” event.
This year, the staff and board of the Friends of the Kaminski House are thrilled to open the doors to the Kaminski House for guests to view all the museum’s rooms decked out in glitz and glamour for the holidays.
“One of our board members, Kevin Jayroe, has put together a fabulous group of home design specialists to decorate all the rooms in the Kaminski House. Due to the protocols of the pandemic, we were not able to decorate the Kaminski House Museum for the holidays for the last two years,” said Kim Leatherwood, deputy director at the Kaminski House Museum.
The Kaminski House Museum will open the doors to the Kaminski House on Monday, Nov. 7. Guests to the museum may view the holiday decorations during the regular tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 pm. The holiday tours will run through Dec. 23.
The museum’s Holiday Market will be held on the lawn Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Each year our Holiday Market just gets better and better,” said Leatherwood. “The market will feature handcrafted ornaments and jewelry from local artisans and delicious holiday pies, cookies, and treats. The market is a wonderful opportunity to pick up a few unique gifts for the gift-giving season.”
The museum will also present an auction of wreaths during the Holiday Market.
A special performance by Festive Brass of Myrtle Beach will be presented on the lawn on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guest will gather on the lawn for a champagne toast as the switch is flipped as the musuem “lights up the lawn” at 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Magic at the Kaminski House Museum will continue with the Thursday evening candlelight tours Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Family Night will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 with rides aboard the Holiday Trolley for the kids.
Family Night will also feature a scavengerhunt with holiday treats including hot chocolate with all the trimmings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Reside Realty is the sponsor for Holiday Magic this year, and the lighting sponsor is Dominion Energy.
For more information visit the Museum’s website page or call the Museum office at 843-546-7706.
“We would love to see you on the lawn for Holiday Magic!” said Leatherwood.
Constructed circa 1789, the Kaminski House Museum was home to many prominent Georgetown residents.
The home’s pre-Revolutionary architectural details are an elegant background to the varied interiors that help bring to life Harold and Julia Pyatt Kaminski, the home’s last residents.
Mrs. Kaminski left the house and its contents to the City of Georgetown upon her death in 1972.
It was opened as a house museum in 1973.
The Museum was operated by the City of Georgetown for many years. The Friends of the Kaminski House assumed management of the Kaminski House July 1, 2013.
Located at 1003 Front Street, the Kaminski House Museum is open Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 pm.
Tours are given at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Admission for adults is $12, seniors 65 and over $10, children 6 – 17 is $6. Children under 5 are admitted free of charge.
