The 37th Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at the Little River Inlet at 5 p.m.

Spectators have several viewing spots up and down the Intracoastal Waterway as a parade of boats decked out with Christmas lights, travel up the waterway, ultimately ending at Dock Holiday’s Marina around 7 p.m.

Spectators are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to Harbourgate Marina or collection points in Little River and North Myrtle Beach to benefit Toys for Tots.

Cat litter and pet food are also accepted to help the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.

To participate in the parade register at Boardwalk Billy’s Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. An awards ceremony will be held at Captain Archie’s Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.