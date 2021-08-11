After building a loyal base of fans, a Myrtle Beach chef is poised to take her popular brand of sauces to the next level.
Laura Smith, the executive chef and owner of Indo Thai in Myrtle Beach, announced earlier this month that her lineup of specialty sauces will soon be available on Amazon.
“This is a big step for us because it opens up national and international markets,” said Smith. “We are very excited that the sauces we’ve developed over the years will be available to larger markets.
Smith has been selling her line of fresh sauces on site at her restaurant as well as online and in select local and regional retailers for several years.
The sauce collection includes homemade Ponzu Sauce, Ceviche Sauce, Roasted Garlic Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Eel Sauce, SzeChuan Hot Sauce and Chef Laura’s signature “Bootie Hole” Hot Sauce.
The brand has been rebottled and has a new logo designed to make the sauces easily distinguishable.
Three other sauces, Yum Yum, Teriyaki and Ginger remain available at her restaurants.
Smith has been working in the restaurant business since moving to the United States in 1991. After two decades in the restaurant business, she has mastered her favorite dishes and crafted unique flavors.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused many challenges for restaurants, Smith said her Indo-Thai restaurants flourished.
Many folks have been purchasing her sauces and enjoying them at home with their families.
“People still need to eat,” she said. “Our takeout business is phenomenal and now we are almost back to normal.”
The chef and restaurant owner loves traveling and always tries the food in new locations.
“When I know I like the food, I always come to my kitchen to discover the flavors,” she said.
Smith learned to cook as a little girl in Indonesia.
“My mom left for the big city when I was 11 years old. I had to find a way to cook for myself and find ingredients I could afford,” she said.
The “Bootie Hole” Hot Sauce is a universal hot sauce, Smith said. Customers enjoy it on chicken wings, steak and in omelettes and soups.
The SzeChuan sauce is an Asian hot sauce made with brown sugar, garlic and lime juice and is great for pepper steak and stir fry.
The Roasted Garlic Jalapeno sauce is Chef Laura’s take on salsa verde. She developed this recipe while traveling and cooking Carribean and Mexican dishes. Customers love it on tacos and burritos. The Ceviche Sauce pairs well with seafood and the Ponzu sauce is great as a salad dressing or on vegetables.
Smith opened her first Indo Thai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale in 2002. She brought the restaurant to the Grand Strand area in 2009 with an eatery near Grande Dunes and one in Pawleys Island that opened in 2010.
Smith’s current location, at 4620 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach, has been open for three years.
“Stop by the restaurant to get a fresh bottle,” the chef said. “We make it in the store daily. There are no preservatives. We bottle it as we go.”
If you want to let Smith do the cooking for you, enjoy lunch or dinner at Indo Thai Restaurant. The menu includes a sushi bar, Hibachi style dishes and Thai favorites including Pad Thai and Red Curry.
Each table is adorned with a sampler of Chef Laura’s signature sauces, so you can try them all for yourself.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 843-691-9557 or visit indothairestaurant.com.
To learn more about Smith sauces and to order them for your home, visit cheflaurasauces.com.
