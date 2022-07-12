Broadway at the Beach’s latest attraction shines new light on one of Myrtle Beach’s premier entertainment plazas, spotlighting energetic sculptures that light up at night.
Illumination Park is an open-to-public, outside art exhibit that debuted in June as one of the first attractions of Broadway’s new Key West Village area, located in the southeast corner of the shopping complex across from The Hangout restaurant.
The exhibit features several artists and sculptures from across the country, united in a common theme of celebrating the natural world and “really making moments,” said Lindsay Glatz, Illumination Park curator and artist.
“These art pieces that you’ve seen have been premiered and seen from Australia to Abu Dhabi, and they’re here for Myrtle Beach residents to enjoy with no access, no ticket price, no subscription base; you can come here and enjoy it,” Glatz said.
Many of the featured pieces evoke the appearance of everyday, memorable sights found in the natural world, such as floating clouds in Glatz’s elevated “Cloud Swing” sculpture or the striking iridescent hue of artist Atelier Sisu’s “Evanescent” bubble sculpture.
“These artists put these together in a matter of weeks. It’s a testament to their strength and conviction and excitement about this project and the space that they were able to produce [these pieces] so quickly,” Glatz said.
New Orleans based artist Josh Pitts’ “Ketleflower” sculpture utilizes an analog-based light system and immersive sound to create meticulous patterns and emulate natural bioluminescence at nighttime, according to the creator.
“It’s inspired by my passion for spending time in nature and wild places, and I tried to share that sense of peace, that experience and the wonder I experience in nature through work like this,” Pitts said.
The exhibit will see certain sculptures rotated out and new pieces installed in the future. Glatz said another piece, a heart shaped balloon, will be installed later this summer.
Illumination Park was created and debuted in collaboration with The Hangout, a new diner that features live entertainment, foam pits and other activities as well as being another new addition to the Key West Village area.
“We’re all about family,” said The Hangout owner Shaul Zislin. “G-rated fun, high energy, happy, happy, happy all the time. And this is exactly the type of market that we were looking for expansion. For us, it’s organic, it always grows just like the art park. We always want to support art, we always want to do creative things.”
The Hangout is open now, but the official grand opening is set for June 15.
“...This park is just the beginning of what I hope is a very long term relationship between The Hangout and our partners at Broadway and the community of Myrtle Beach,” Zislin said.
More merchants will be opening shops at Key West Village soon, including Pura Vida, Insomnia Cookies and Broadway Hammock Shop, said Broadway at the Beach General Manager Jim Powalie.
