The Huntington Beach State Park Kite Festival is the placeto be March 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This is Klig’s Kites first kite event at the state park. The annual October event – this year will be the fifth – will be held at the Grand Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach.
Owned by brothers Richard and Bruce Kligman, Klig’s Kites retail store is at Celebrity Circle at Broadway at the Beach.
This year marks 40 years that the brothers have been in business.
“It’s not just to see other people’s kites,” said Lauren Kligman, the general manager of Klig’s Kites, about the upcoming event.
“It’s a whole day event for the whole family with live music, food, face painting, a petting zoo, and of course, lots of kites.
Park ranger Carley Karpinski said there will be about five food trucks, the music will be local and even an obstacle course with inflatables will be part of the day.
If you bring your own kite to fly, the $10 park-entrance fee will be waived.
Kites, most of which retail for anywhere from $20-$50, will be available for purchase.
‘Paper bag kites’ will be only $5, and Kligman explained “they are not just paper bags.
“They fill with air and they’re easy to do. You don’t have to worry about rods or handles and any kid can fly them without trying hard.”
Those, she said, are called “frustration-less kites.”
Kites are great artwork, Kligman said. “It’s an easy way to get some love out of the sky.
“It’s the precision of something you never thought you could fly and some of the two-handed kites are great coping methods.
“I know people,” she said, “who fly trick kites and listen to music like when people exercise and jam out.
“It’s so cool to learn what you can do with a kite.”
There are even kites intended to be flown indoors, and Kligman said there will be kite experts at the event to help people learn how to fly the various kinds of kites.
