Thousands of Shriners will converge on Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17
The South Atlantic Shrine Association returns to Myrtle Beach Sept. 15-17 for their 49th Fall Festival annual meeting.
Thousands of Shriners and their families from seven states will head to the Grand Strand for three days of meetings and fun.
Most notable of the weekend activities is the annual parade that traverses Ocean Boulevard on Saturday morning that usually lasts for several hours. Twenty Shrine temples from North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia will present a variety of entries including clowns, marching units, motorcycles, hillbilly cars and trucks and the always popular mini-go karts that many of have seen in other parades.
The first South Atlantic convention was held in Myrtle Beach at the Landmark Hotel in September of 1974. The event has grown many times over and needs the much larger Myrtle Beach Convention Center facilities for all of the weekend events.
Because the Shriners bring so many visitors to the city each September, the city of Myrtle Beach has declared the week of the Fall Festival as a city-wide special.
Though the Shriners are known to have fun during their events, their main goal is a much more serious one—supporting Shriners Children Hospitals. These non-profit hospitals provide top quality care for children.
with orthopedic, burn, spinal cord and cleft lip and palate conditions. Medical help is provided at no cost to the patients.
