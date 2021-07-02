Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is excited to announce the return of Hot Summer Nights after last summer’s season of cancelled events.
“We are extremely thrilled to be able to have Hot Summer Nights back this year,” said Kaita Turner with Heroes 4 Hire, one of the events’ sponsors. “Myrtle Beach guests and even locals have loved the variety of entertainment from bands, shows, duo acts and all the family activities happening every night.”
Hot Summer Nights takes place in Plyler Park at 1309 Ocean Boulevard from now through Labor Day, each night of the week with different free entertainment.
Other sponsors of the event include Pepsi, the Oceanfront Merchant Association, and Moe Moons.
Every day beginning at 4 p.m., a free Kids Festival will begin with family-friendly activities, followed by live music and entertainment in the evening.
While the list of live bands is still being finalized, the schedule currently is as follows:
Mondays – DJ Glow Party
Tuesdays – Funkasaurus - a Funk tribute show
Wednesdays – Live Music
Thursdays – Beach Star Karaoke
Fridays – Tropical Beach Party
Saturdays – Live Music
Sundays – Elvis Tribute/Live Music
Showtimes for the bands do vary, Turner said, but live music events typically begin between 7 and 8 p.m. each night.
For more details on live bands as they are announced, visit https://www.facebook.com
/themyrtlebeachboardwalk
