The Oceanfront Boardwalk Entertainment District is sizzling this summer!
The fun goes on all summer long as the Oceanfront Merchants Association presents Hot Summer Nights, with free family events and entertainment through Labor Day.
This year, guests and locals alike can enjoy free entertainment on the boardwalk seven nights a week.
Hot Summer Nights will be held nightly at Plyler Park, with different activities planned for each day of the week. The evenings run from 4-10 p.m. with a bounce house, Pick a Pearl, tie-dye shirts, glitter tattoos, costumed characters and Princess Pops for children beginning at 4 p.m. Stage entertainment begins at 8 p.m. nightly.
On Mondays, dance the night away with DJ Glow Parties!
On Tuesdays, meet Pirates & Princesses on the boardwalk.
Wednesday nights feature live music with Boardwalk Elvis, Crossroads and When Four Sounds Become One.
Thursday nights you can Be a STAR with karaoke.
Friday features a tropical show, Saturday nights feature Disney on Stage and Sundays are Family Game Show Nights.
For an up-to-date calendar and full entertainment lineup, visit the Oceanfront Merchants Association's website at www.MyrtleBeachDowntown.com and Facebook at "The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk".
All of the free entertainment in downtown Myrtle Beach is made possible by the generous donations from Oceanfront Merchants Association sponsors, member merchants, volunteers, the Downtown Redevelopment Corp and the City of Myrtle Beach.
Hope to see you on the Boardwalk!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.