Lakewood Camping Resort recently announced the 2022 opening of the Grand Strand’s longest running live show, High Steppin’ Country.
The show opened June 21 at Lakewood Camping Resort’s newly renovated Theater By The Sea, the only outdoor, beachfront amphitheater on the Grand Strand.
Through Sept. 3, performances will continue every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
This year’s show features a special section of rock and roll and rhythm and blues music from the musical “Smokey Joe’s Café.”
The cast will also continue the tradition of performing old and new country, gospel and patriotic medleys. Children also have a chance to interact with the cast on stage as they learn to walk the dinosaur with Jellyfish, High Steppin’ Country’s mascot.
Campers and locals alike can begin reserving tickets to the high-energy show by calling the Lakewood Camping Resort Information Center at 843-447-7343.
While tickets are free to registered Lakewood guests, general public pricing is as follows: adults (13 & up) – $12, children (12 & under) – $8, and groups of 10 or more – $10 per person
High Steppin’ Country is part of the camping culture at Lakewood Camping Resort as well as the legacy passed on by the campground’s owners. The show started in 1976 and was the brainchild of the late Phillip Perry. It is now produced by Phil’s daughter Karla Mauldin, and daughter-in-law Rhonda Perry.
For the first 33 years, HSC was directed and choreographed by the Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mallory Graham. In 2021, Phil’s granddaughter and former cast member, Abigail Perry joined the production team as choreographer. She joins our musical director, Kraig McBroom who has been perfecting High Steppin’ harmonies since 2009.
