After a year of event cancellations, all eyes are on summer activities, especially Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.
Here's a list of Grand Strand spots to view the sparkling spectaculars of the holiday.
North Myrtle Beach
According to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach, those on the north end looking for some Independence Day entertainment will find it at the Cherry Grove Pier on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the city.
Barefoot Landing also holds fireworks shows throughout the summer, including one on July 4 at 10 p.m. For other fireworks show dates, visit https://www.bflanding.com/fireworks.
Myrtle Beach
Two free firework shows will take place in Myrtle Beach on July 4 at 10 p.m., one at Broadway at the Beach at 1325 Celebrity Circle and the other after the baseball game at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium at 1251 21st Ave. North.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said city officials are in the planning stages of scheduling a fireworks show for July 4 at 10 p.m. from the Second Avenue Pier, but no confirmation was available at the time of publication. Visit www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com for the latest calendar of events for Independence Day.
Between June 4 and Sept. 18, there will be a number of free firework shows at Broadway at the Beach and at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, mostly on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Check out https://www.cityofmyrtlebeach.com/news_detail_T6_R568.php to see the latest fireworks schedule.
