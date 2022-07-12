(This sponsored content was provided by the advertiser.)
When you enter Flamingo Porch Consignments and Gifts you will be greeted with a smile, laughter and asked if they can help you. They love for you to take your time and look.
All you have to do is let them know when you are ready to be helped! When shopping for pre-loved furniture and home decor, “Flamingo Porch Consignments and Gifts should be your first and last stop,” says JeRena Handy owner of Flamingo Porch. “We take pride in our store and we feel you will too! My employees enjoy their job, and especially love having fun with the customers! So, consider yourself warned!”
At Flamingo Porch Consignments and Gifts JeRena strives to have a mix of old and new. Anywhere from a $6,000 sofa to a vintage piece of home decor. Of course, everything in between. If you don’t find that special piece just let the staff know. They have a wish book to help you get just the right piece! Any Flamingos? “Well of course,” JeRena answered!! “They are everywhere!! Big and tall, short and cute we have them all! You have to visit the Flamingo Room!”
It’s easy to consign at Flamingo Porch. Just give them a call at 843-651-9570 and they will help you through the easy process. JeRena said they love pictures of what you want to consign. “Just send pictures to flamingoporch@gmail.com and we can let you know if it is something we will accept and we will explain the consign process”.
JeRena told us that during the month of July they are doing something they have never done before. The NEW beach artwork is 20% off as well as most of the consigned artwork.
They have never had a sale like this, so take advantage starting July 1st! Closed July 4th.
Flamingo Porch Consignments and Gifts is located at 5080 Highway 17 Bypass South in beautiful Murrells Inlet, SC. There is a lot to do in Murrells Inlet; always include Flamingo Porch in your adventures. Stock changes daily, sometimes by the hour!! Also, in Flamingo Porch is Two Sisters With Southern Charm. They sell their vintage furniture and home decor in the store as well as Amy Howard At Home chalk paint. Two Sisters also decorate the store once a week for a fresh new look.
JeRena is very proud of the 7 - 1st place awards they have won for Best Consignment Store! “I feel the awards say how our customers feel about us and we say thank you for voting for us!”
Just for fun, JeRena purchased a pontoon for store use. You’ll see us on the front cover aboard Flamingo 1. Also in our picture is Tommy, our Uncle Sam!
Stop by Flamingo Porch Consignments and Gifts for the nicest pre-loved furniture, home decor, new beach artwork and new beach decor! Located at 5080 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet, SC
Our Uncle Sam says…”WE WANT YOU… to have a safe and fun July at the beach!!”
