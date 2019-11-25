There are so many new, fun things at The Great Christmas Light Show in North Myrtle Beach this year, even if you’ve been to every other one, it will seem brand new.
In past years, the event has started after Thanksgiving, but this year, it starts Nov. 25 because Thanksgiving is later than usual.
The drive-through event is at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, Little River, from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
For more information about the show, visit www.parks.nmb.us or call 843-281-3805.
Closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, it runs through Dec. 30 with more displays, new attractions, and another chance to make unforgettable memories.
The light show is two miles long now, and that half-mile increase means lots more “oohs” and “aahs” to take back home.
There are about 600 displays, some up to 55 feet wide, with about 40 of them animated.
There’s a new North Myrtle Beach tribute section which will feature themes such as golf carts, sand castles, and even a Wheel of Fortune display in honor of local Vanna White.
Also new this year is a military-themed display which includes a tribute to each of the armed forces.
There has been a USA tribute before, but this year, it is expanded to recognize each branch of the military.
And not to be missed is the new dancing tree section which is of course, synchronized to holiday music.
After traveling through the amazing light show, guests can park their cars and visit Santa’s Village, enjoy hot chocolate and s’mores, ride the Santa Express train ride, visit the petting zoo, and meet Santa himself.
There are also new attractions this year in Santa’s Village such as an Elf Hunt Maze and the Candy Cane Scramble which is a fun obstacle course
Until Dec. 15, Santa’s Village will be open only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and beginning Dec. 19, will be open every night. And, the much-enjoyed Dashing Through the Glow 2-mile fun run will be Nov. 22.
“That,” said Angel Rabon with the City of North Myrtle Beach, “is the first way to see the lights before the Great Christmas Light Show actually opens.”
Admission to the Great Christmas Light Show is by the carload, with 1-15 guests $15, vehicles with 16-30 guests $30 and $60 for more than that. Santa’s Village is included in the admission.
There will be additional charges for some of the attractions such as the train rides, maze, obstacle course and the concessions.
Locals and visitors come back each year to the Great Christmas Light Show because, Rabon said, “Christmas is all about the lights and Santa, and people say this is the most Christmas-y thing they’ve done in years. This is about nostalgia and making memories.”
