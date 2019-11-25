Christmas is right around the corner, and the Grand Strand is getting ready for the holidays with a handful of area tree lighting ceremonies.
Here are some other ceremonies and celebrations you can enjoy:
City of Conway
Ring in the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Conway Christmas Tree and the arrival of Santa Claus. The ceremony will take place at Conway City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, visitors can enjoy candlelight shopping around town and visit with Santa at Blackwater Market (1019 4th Ave.) from 6:30-8 p.m.
Each Thursday night in December, Conway will host the Rivertown Christmas Celebration, with entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies, living windows, carriage rides and more fun for the whole family. All activities are free through the generous support of sponsors.
Visit conwayalive.com for more information.
City of Myrtle Beach
The official City of Myrtle Beach Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak St.
The celebration will be held in the convention center courtyard. Dancers from the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre will perform. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and don’t forget to get your picture with Santa Claus! Children can also enjoy playing in an inflatable bounce house, compliments of Fun Warehouse.
For more information, visit myrtlebeachareachamber.com.
North Myrtle Beach
The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Tree will be lit on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at McLean Park (93 Oak Drive in North Myrtle Beach).
The ceremony will include entertainment, activities for children, and refreshments. Once the tree has been lit, children are invited to visit with Santa.
This is a free event and a great way to start the holiday season! For more information, visit parks.nmb.us.
Surfside Beach
The Town of Surfside Beach Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m.
Call 843-650-9548 or visit surfsidebeach.org for more information.
Loris
The Loris Christmas Celebration will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning with live entertainment at 4 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, the Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. Stick around for free concert at 8 p.m. at the conclusion of the parade and a snowball drop between 8-9 p.m.
During the Christmas celebration, visitors can shop at local merchants with extended business hours.
For more information, visit Loris Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
Little River
The CB Berry Community Center’s annual tree lighting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. at Vereen Memorial Gardens (2250 Hwy. 179 in Little River). Please join in a celebration of the festive season with music, special guests and light refreshments at the lighting of the tree. This is a free event for the whole family.
