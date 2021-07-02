To be included in the August edition of VISIT! send your performance dates to: info@myhorrynews.com
JULY 2
10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach’s Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Broadway
7-11 p.m. – Live music: Black Glass at The DECK at House of Blues
JULY 3
8 p.m. – Live music: The Fortunate Sons at The Boathouse
7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry
JULY 4
7 p.m.- 2 a.m. – Live music: Southern Country Outlaws at The DECK at House of Blues
10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing’s Fourth of July fireworks show
JULY 5
7-9:15 p.m. – Alabama Theatre’s “The One Show”
7-10 p.m. – Live music: Chris Elswick at LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach
JULY 6
7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry
8 p.m. – Live Music with Grant Golden at Bar Louie
JULY 7
6-9 p.m. – Live music: Ronnie Coco at Liberty Tap Room & Grill
7-10 p.m. – Brookgreen Gardens’ “Summer Light: Art by Night”
JULY 8
7-9 p.m. – Live music: Bullfrog at Music on Main — The Horseshoe
7-10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach’s Over the Moon Strolling Entertainers
JULY 9
7-9 p.m. – Live music: Josh Turner at the Alabama Theatre
7-11 p.m. – Live music: Black Glass at The DECK at House of Blues
JULY 10
7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry
9-10:30 p.m. – Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour at Wonders Theatre
JULY 11
7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Reggie Sullivan Band on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage
JULY 12
7-8:30 p.m. – The Carolina Opry’s “CCR Revived – Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute”
JULY 13
6-9 p.m. – Live music: Kellie J & Larinza at The Marina Bar and Grill at Barefoot Resort
7-8 p.m. – Surfside Beach Hula Show
JULY 14
6-9 p.m. – Live music: Eric Metts at Liberty Tap Room & Grill
JULY 15
7-9 p.m. – Live music: The Entertainers at Music on Main – The Horseshoe
7-10 p.m. – Live music: Whiskey Neat Duo at Flynn’s Irish Tavern
JULY 16
7-9 p.m. – Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Sandhills Bank Amphitheater
July 17
12-3 p.m. – Live music: Shelley Sasser at Holiday Inn Oceanfront in Surfside Beach
7-9 p.m. – Forever Motown at Alabama Theatre
JULY 18
2-5 p.m. – Live music: N’tranze Duo at Taco Mundo
JULY 19
7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry’s “Time Warp”
JULY 20
7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: The Malarkey Brothers on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage
JULY 21
7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Tropical Jammers Steel Drummers at LandShark Turf Patio
JULY 22
7-9 p.m. – Live music: Chocolate Chip & Company at Music on Main – The Horseshoe
JULY 23
7-9 p.m. – Alabama Theatre hosts 1964 – Beatles Tribute Band
JULY 24
7-11 p.m. – Live music: Soultriii at The DECK at House of Blues
JULY 25
7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing Live Music: N’Tranze Trio on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage
JULY 26
7-10 p.m. – Live music: Chris Elswick at LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach
JULY 27
7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Highbeams on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage
JULY 28
6-9 p.m. – Live music: Alex Austin at Liberty Tap Room & Grill
JULY 29
7-9 p.m. – Live music: Band of Oz at Music on Main - The Horseshoe
JULY 30
7-10 p.m. – Live music: Whiskey Neat Duo at Flynn’s Irish Tavern
JULY 31
1-2 p.m. – Chief Harold Hatcher to speak on the Waccamaw Indian People at the Horry County Museum
6-9 p.m. – Live music: Baxter & LaCombe at Island Bar and Grill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.