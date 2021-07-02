Concert Crowd
Steve Robertson

JULY 2

10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach’s Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Broadway

7-11 p.m. – Live music: Black Glass at The DECK at House of Blues

JULY 3

8 p.m. – Live music: The Fortunate Sons at The Boathouse

7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry

JULY 4

7 p.m.- 2 a.m. – Live music: Southern Country Outlaws at The DECK at House of Blues

10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing’s Fourth of July fireworks show

JULY 5

7-9:15 p.m. – Alabama Theatre’s “The One Show”

7-10 p.m. – Live music: Chris Elswick at LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach

JULY 6

7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry

8 p.m. – Live Music with Grant Golden at Bar Louie

JULY 7

6-9 p.m. – Live music: Ronnie Coco at Liberty Tap Room & Grill

7-10 p.m. – Brookgreen Gardens’ “Summer Light: Art by Night”

JULY 8

7-9 p.m. – Live music: Bullfrog at Music on Main — The Horseshoe

7-10 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach’s Over the Moon Strolling Entertainers

JULY 9

7-9 p.m. – Live music: Josh Turner at the Alabama Theatre

7-11 p.m. – Live music: Black Glass at The DECK at House of Blues

JULY 10

7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry

9-10:30 p.m. – Steve Falcon’s Comedy Hypnosis Hour at Wonders Theatre

JULY 11

7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Reggie Sullivan Band on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage

JULY 12

7-8:30 p.m. – The Carolina Opry’s “CCR Revived – Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute”

JULY 13

6-9 p.m. – Live music: Kellie J & Larinza at The Marina Bar and Grill at Barefoot Resort

7-8 p.m. – Surfside Beach Hula Show

JULY 14

6-9 p.m. – Live music: Eric Metts at Liberty Tap Room & Grill

JULY 15

7-9 p.m. – Live music: The Entertainers at Music on Main – The Horseshoe

7-10 p.m. – Live music: Whiskey Neat Duo at Flynn’s Irish Tavern

JULY 16

7-9 p.m. – Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Sandhills Bank Amphitheater

July 17

12-3 p.m. – Live music: Shelley Sasser at Holiday Inn Oceanfront in Surfside Beach

7-9 p.m.  – Forever Motown at Alabama Theatre

JULY 18

2-5 p.m. – Live music: N’tranze Duo at Taco Mundo

JULY 19

7-9 p.m. – The Carolina Opry’s “Time Warp”

JULY 20

7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: The Malarkey Brothers on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage

JULY 21

7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Tropical Jammers Steel Drummers at LandShark Turf Patio

JULY 22

7-9 p.m. – Live music: Chocolate Chip & Company at Music on Main – The Horseshoe

JULY 23

7-9 p.m. – Alabama Theatre hosts 1964 – Beatles Tribute Band

JULY 24

7-11 p.m. – Live music: Soultriii at The DECK at House of Blues

JULY 25

7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing Live Music: N’Tranze Trio on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage

JULY 26

7-10 p.m. – Live music: Chris Elswick at LandShark Bar & Grill in North Myrtle Beach

JULY 27

7-10 p.m. – Barefoot Landing live music: Highbeams on the Dockside Village Amphitheater Stage

JULY 28

6-9 p.m. – Live music: Alex Austin at Liberty Tap Room & Grill 

JULY 29

7-9 p.m. – Live music: Band of Oz at Music on Main - The Horseshoe

JULY 30

7-10 p.m. – Live music: Whiskey Neat Duo at Flynn’s Irish Tavern

JULY 31

1-2 p.m. – Chief Harold Hatcher to speak on the Waccamaw Indian People at the Horry County Museum

6-9 p.m. – Live music: Baxter & LaCombe at Island Bar and Grill

Steve Robertson is owner and publisher of the Waccamaw Publishers family of community newspapers

