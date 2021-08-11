After a year that saw the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship limit the number of entrants and adjust events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament returns to the Grand Strand for its 38th year and organizers are hoping that this year will be un-fore-gettable.
Tournament Director Scott Tomasello said that the planning process for the weeklong event has been fluid with some changes happening throughout process. Still, organizers remain optimistic.
“It’s been exciting,” Tomasello said. “I think a lot of people have been really anxious to see what we can come up with which has been really fun. It’s given us a new perspective on a lot of things that we used to do.”
The 38th edition of the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Handicap Championship will take place from August 30 to September 2 across 55 different golf courses from Pawleys Island to Shallotte, North Carolina. Tomasello said that throughout the week, 35 of those golf courses will be used simultaneously.
“Our goal here as an organization is drive as much revenue to the golf courses as possible,” Tomasello said.
Much like how the Masters and U.S. Open are majors for golf’s best like Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, Tomasello described the Myrtle Beach World Am as the major for the everyday golfer.
“You don’t have to be good at golf, you just have to have a handicap and it puts everybody on a level playing field,” Tomasello said.
As of Wednesday, July 21, over 3,500 people have entered to participate in the competition. Each of those entrants can expect a little something special when the check-in
“Everybody gets a gift bag upon arrival which is filled with about $300 worth of retail goods,” Tomasello said. “You’ve got a polo, a pullover, a hat, towel, a tumbler, a $20 gift card to the PGA Store and driver head cover. It’s a nice robust gift bag for each participant.”
While there are prizes for those that win their respective events, Tomasello said that there will be anywhere between $25,000 to $30,000 in randomly drawn prizes to entrants simply for taking part in the event.
“We don’t really care how good you are or how good you play. We care more about making sure you have a good experience,” Tomasello said. “One of the ways we know how to do that is by giving out prizes just for being a part of it.”
Aside from the tournament itself, the main event that will take place during the tournament is the 19th Hole, held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We rent out the whole facility,” Tomasello said. “There’s golf games, live music, food and drink, celebrity guests. That’s where everybody goes to wind down after a day of competition. It’s kind of the heartbeat of the event.”
When the first contestant tees off on August 30, Tomasello said that if the event organizers did their jobs right, the tournament should go off without a hitch, leaving it all on the contestants.
“It’s really more a matter of how the player’s feel, those first tee jitters,” Tomasello said. “Fortunately, we don’t have to have those because we’re too busy working.”
But if we do our jobs properly, everything should be in motion and at that point, everybody just needs to keep it in the fairway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.