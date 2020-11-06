Nothing is better than a good laugh, and one Myrtle Beach venue has been making you chuckle for more than two decades.
Comedy Cabana, at 9588 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, has been a Grand Strand favorite for 25 years.
Owned and operated by Jeff and Christine Emanuel since day one, the club draws a large crowd of locals and tourists each week.
“We have new professional comics weekly,” Christine Emanuel said. “All of our headliners have some sort of television, radio or film credit.”
Some of the special event headliners who have appeared at Comedy Cabana include Lewis Black, Josh Blue, Gary Valentine, Jimmie “JJ” Walker, and Pauly Shore, with credits including Comedy Central and HBO specials, “Last Comic Standing,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and feature films.
Comedians love visiting Myrtle Beach because they enjoy the accommodations of the venue as well as the atmosphere and attractions of the Grand Strand area.
“They enjoy the feel of the club, the professionalism, the beach, golf,” the owner said.
Comedy Cabana’s history and popularity have kept the talent top-notch since day one, and the owners call these performers friends, too.
“Many of these comics, we’ve built a personal relationship with them as well,” Emanuel said. “They’ve become like a second family.”
Emanuel said most shows are geared toward adults, but they are teen- and grandparent-friendly.
“Most of our shows are adult-oriented, but they’re not rude, crude or offensive,” she said. “Occasionally we’ll have an R-rated show, but we advertise it as such.”
The club is open year-round, hosting shows 7 days a week in the summer, Tuesday through Saturday in spring and fall and on weekends in December and January.
Comedy Cabana will host a special event Nov. 6-7 featuring Bob Nelson, a frequent guest at the club.
“He’s known for having a clean show,” Emanuel said. “He is a comedy legend.”
Nelson appeared on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and toured as Rodney Dangerfield’s opening act for eight years.
Comedy Cabana will host a benefit show on Saturday, Nov. 7, to support Beach United soccer players on their quest to the Gothia Cup 2021 in Sweden. Tickets are $20 for the benefit show starring Vinnie Mark and Daniel Butler. Mark's television appearances include The Rosie 'O Donnell Show (NBC), Late Night with David Letterman (NBC), Stand-up Spotlight (VH1) and Fox T.V.'s Comic Strip Live (Fox). He can also be seen in the film Grown Ups (Adam Sandler). The event will also include a silent auction. All admission and auction proceeds will be donated to the soccer team. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. show.
Other November comics include Bob DiBuono Nov. 11-14, Chris Barnes Nov. 18-21 and Richie Minervini Nov. 25-28. The club will also host open mic night every Tuesday in November with finals to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
December acts include Hank Denson Dec. 3-5, Jodi White Dec. 10-12, Cee Jay Jones Dec. 17-19, Mike Merryfield Dec. 26-28 and Jim Dailakis Dec. 29-Jan. 2.
“Our pricing is very reasonable considering the entertainment we provide,” Emanuel said. “Special events are sometimes slightly higher.”
There is a two item (not two drink) minimum for guests enjoying a show at the club, which the owner said is standard for most comedy clubs.
“Our food and beverage prices are reasonable as well,” she said.
Shows are at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests to enjoy Comedy Cabana’s full bar and restaurant.
You’ll definitely have a good time at Comedy Cabana, the owner said.
“Laughter is good for the heart, and I think our love for laughter has played a part in making Comedy Cabana a landmark in Myrtle Beach all these years,” she said.
The venue has everything you need for a perfect night out, including “a nice bar and lounge to enjoy before the show, a comfortable show room, knowledgeable and professional staff, a food and beverage menu that’s updated frequently, and professionally credited comics weekly with frequent special events.”
“It’s a packaged deal,” she said.
Comedy is more accessible today than ever before, but nothing beats the personal connection and energy of seeing a comic live.
“You can turn on a radio or television and get comedy anywhere now,” Emanuel said. “The desire and need for people wanting to go out and see a live performance is still there. We make it cost effective and easy for them to come out and do that. It’s a great value, especially at the beach.”
Comedy Cabana is conveniently located near Restaurant Row on North Kings Highway. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit comedycabana.com or call 843-449-4242.
