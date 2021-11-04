The City of Myrtle Beach in partnership with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) and Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently announced the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove as a platinum sponsor of Winter Wonderland at The Beach festival.

To be held Nov. 26 – Jan. 2, 2022, at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place in downtown Myrtle Beach, Winter Wonderland at The Beach will feature an outdoor, covered ice rink and a walk-through holiday light show.

Neighboring merchants like the Gay Dolphin will also adorn their storefronts with holiday lights and decorations, providing festival participants with an immersive Christmas village experience.

“There have been few events or projects proposed that have as much upside as Winter Wonderland at The Beach,” said Buz Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove. “This event will further make Myrtle Beach a destination for winter travel and as we have seen from existing holiday festivals in other cities, further provide an economic impact to our area.”

The Gay Dolphin first opened 75 years ago and since the mid-60s, has kept its doors open throughout the year for 363 days to provide a year-round offering for visitors and residents as well as employment opportunities for the staff. Known as the “nation’s largest gift store,” the 35,000-square-foot store averages 70,000 items all while providing a warm, inviting place for families to shop for unique gifts.

“We are so pleased to announce the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove as one of our leading sponsors for this inaugural event and for their support in making it a one-of-a-kind experience for families near and far,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO.

Officials with the City of Myrtle Beach are finalizing plans for Winter Wonderland at The Beach with additional details on the festival expected soon.