The traditional Summer Concert Series in North Myrtle Beach, which is two events - Music on Main and the Sounds of Summer - began during June and continues through September.
Music on Main is every Thursday on Main Street at the Horseshoe, 11 South Ocean Blvd.
The Sounds of Summer started June 17 at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex amphitheater at 150 Citizens Circle, Little River, and it will run through Sept. 16.
Music on Main
Through Sept. 29, Music on Main will bring a different band each week from 7-9 p.m. and is free, including parking.
“Not only do we have a great lineup of bands, but they put on a show, and that’s what makes this concert series so enjoyable,” said Angel Sylvester, special events and program director with the City of North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation.
Started in 2009, it’s a great way to enjoy a concert, have dinner, get a drink and shop, Sylvester said, adding that folks should bring a beach chair.
There are about 2,500 – 3,000 people enjoying the event each evening, “right there on the ocean with the ocean breeze,” she added.
In the event’s beginning, there were about 200 – 300 people showing up but it’s become quite popular, Sylvester said.
Sponsored by Coastal Carolina National Bank [CCNB], the free parking is available for golf carts and vehicles at 2nd Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard and at 1st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.
The Music on Main schedule is:
Thursday July 7 – Cat 5
Thursday, July 14 – Black Glass
Thursday, July 21 – The Embers featuring Craig Woolard
Thursday, July 28 – Too Much Sylvia
Thursday, Aug. 4 – Painted Man
Thursday, Aug, 11 – Chocolate Chip & Co.
Thursday, Aug. 18 – Jim Quick & Coastline
Thursday, Aug. 25 – The Entertainers
Thursday, Sept. 1 – Envision
Thursday, Sept. 8 – Thomas Road Band
Thursday, Sept. 15 – The Catalinas
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot
Thursday Sept. 29 – Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band
Sounds of Summer
On the third Friday of each month, bring a blanket or bring a chair to the sports complex amphitheater and enjoy the Sounds of Summer from 7-9 p.m.
Drinks and concessions are available for purchase.
“It’s a whole different feel listening to the music in our tree-lined area,” Sylvester said.
About 2,500 – 3,000 people attend the monthly music fest that’s sponsored by Food Lion, with the concert growing each year since it started six years ago.
The Sounds of Summer schedule is:
Friday, July 15 – Living on a Prayer, Bon Jovi Tribute Band
Friday, Aug. 19 – Tribute to Van Morrison and James Taylor, Paul Grimshaw Band
Friday, Sept. 16 – Head Games, Foreigner Tribute
