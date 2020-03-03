If you happen to meet a leprechaun or two, just tip your hat, wish them “top of the mornin’” and plan to have a whale of a time.
It’s time to get your green on and join about 40,000 other festival goers at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival.
The North Myrtle Beach rain-or-shine event is all day March 14 starting at 9 a.m.
The parade route starts at Ye Olde Kings Highway, travels down Main Street to Hillside Drive, then goes on to Second Avenue South and ends at Ocean Boulevard and Second Avenue North.
Local WPDE-TV personalities will announce the parade entries as they go by at three locations, and Jeri Lorraine McCumbee will be the grand marshal.
Main Street will close to vehicle traffic at 8:15 a.m. and Ocean Boulevard will close from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Main Street from Ash Street to Ocean Boulevard will stay closed after the parade and will be the festival area.
Visit www.facebook.com/nmbparksandrec and www.StPatsNMB.com for more information, including handicap, on-site and off-site parking and bus shuttle times.
For a weather check, call 843-280-5594.
After the parade, which has about 100 entries, there are three stage locations with all-day entertainment, kids’ activities, loads of vendors, all kinds of festival food and not one, but two leprechaun contests.
For the children, there’ll be kiddie swings, a kiddie Ferris wheel, inflatables, a spinner, and several games.
This year, there’s a junior leprechaun contest as well as the adult leprechaun contest.
“We noticed we were starting to have more junior participants in the leprechaun contest so we split it up,” explained Tina McCrackin, NMB Parks & Recreation director of events and programs.
There’s a category for ages 16 and up and another for those younger than 16.
The adult whose leprechaun garb wins the contest takes home a $100 Walmart gift card and a plaque, and the junior winner gets a $50 Walmart gift card and plaque.
In the shepherd’s pie-eating contest, everyone gets the same amount of pie, and the winner, McCrackin said, “is the one who cleans his plate the quickest without using his hands.”
Entertainers includes Tan & Sober Gentlemen, the Tonez, Retrograde, Coastal Carolina Shields Pipes & Drums, Mark McKinney & Company, Cornbread, and Brenden O’Connor.
There will be a limited number of seats available at the stages, but McCrackin suggests bringing a folding chair or a blanket to sit on.
“They can grab a spot at the parade and then bring their chairs down to the festival later.
“This festival started in a parking lot by a group of locals and it’s grown to where it takes up all of Main Street with 200-plus vendors,” McCrackin said. “Every year, it gets larger and larger.”
There will be festival food galore, including funnel cake, French fries, fried cheesecake, and of course, all the fare offered by the restaurants that will be open for business along Main Street.
“When people come to festivals, they’re usually looking for festival food which is often fried and on a stick,” McCrackin said, adding, “But we will have some healthy alternatives as well.”
Along with the leprechaun contest for the younger crowd, another addition to this year’s festivities is a Family Care Station.
“It’s an area for diaper changing or for nursing where families with small children can come inside to take care of their special needs,” McCrackin said. “At our festivals, we always try to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.”
