From meet and greets with Santa to a holiday bazaar, The Market Common’s calendar is packed with activities this winter.

 Photo courtesy of The Market Common

Along with 59 retail spaces – 13 of which are restaurants and eateries – there are family-friendly activities planned at The Market Common right through the holidays.

November events

Christmas tree lighting

Santa will light the Christmas tree on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, and that event, which includes complimentary pictures with him, is from 6-8 p.m.

Holiday bazaar

Saturdays in November and December, The Market Common’s Holiday Bazaar will be held from noon – 4 p.m. on Howard Avenue.

Like the Farmers Market, the bazaar is put on by the Waccamaw Market Cooperative and includes gifts and holiday items including locally-made honey and elderberry syrup.

“It’s kind of like a Farmer’s Market with holiday items,” Buffkin said.

December events

Pictures with Santa

Weather permitting, various evenings through December will offer complimentary pictures with Santa in front of the Grand 14 Cinema.

It is suggested that guests visit the website, www.marketcommonmb.com, for current schedules.

Complimentary carriage rides

On December Sundays, from 3-6 p.m., complimentary 10-minute carriage rides will take guests around The Market Common.

“We’re changing things up a bit this year,” Buffkin said, “so that we can expose this area to new people.

The Market Common is growing so much, and these events allow us to showcase our new tenants. We appreciate the community’s support and encourage locals and our tourists to shop in our brick and mortar stores during the holiday season.”

