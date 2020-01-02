The Christmas decorations are packed up for another year, the New Year’s Eve bubbly is all gone…but we still have to eat!
Enter Restaurant Week, a national tradition the Grand Strand is participating in, with reduced prices from Jan. 9-19. That includes two weekends to treat your guests, family members, or yourself to amazing culinary delights.
From fine to casual dining, the website restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com says participating restaurants will feature special menu items, promotions and discounts.
Guests can sample Myrtle Beach’s newest restaurants or return to old favorites, and taste a variety of exceptional dishes prepared by renowned chefs. Prices vary and include menu options to fit any budget.
According to the website, some of the Myrtle Beach restaurants included in this year’s event are 21 Main at North Beach, Brentwood Restaurant and Wine Bistro, Cafe Amalfi, Croissants Bistro & Bakery, Hook & Barrel, Hot Tomato NY Style Brick Oven Pizza, Parson’s Table, Vintage Twelve, and WaterScapes Restaurant at the Marina Inn.
Appetizers, soups, salads, pastas, entrees, sides, sushi, specialty breads, sandwiches and of course, amazing desserts, are all available during Restaurant Week at special prices.
For individual addresses, phone numbers, maps, and detailed menus, visit the website. Tickets are not required, but reservations are strongly suggested.
Restaurant Week’s special prices generally include dinner only, but some individual restaurants include brunch and lunch specials.
Area hotels also offer specially-priced packages for out-of-town guests, and those details are also available on the website.
If you’re traveling, there are also participating restaurants in Florence, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, Rock Hill and other cities in the Palmetto State.
Restaurant Week South Carolina is sponsored by discoversouthcarolina.com, Outline, South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Open Table.
