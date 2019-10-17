From its modern decor to its many available specials on food and drink, you’ll feel right at home as soon as you walk into Bar Louie, one of the newest nightlife/restaurant offerings at Myrtle Beach’s Broadway at the Beach.
The restaurant opened on Aug. 1 of this year and has been serving locals and visitors alike. Though the name may bring to mind former tenant Broadway Louie’s, owner Thomas Stevens said there is no relation to the karaoke bar. Bar Louie is a national restaurant chain. The first location opened in 1990 in Chicago and there are around 140 locations across the country.
Stevens has been in the restaurant business for many years, working in the Atlanta and Dallas markets before relocating to South Carolina to be closer to family.
“This is my first restaurant with Bar Louie,” he said. “Every restaurant is a little different. It’s a great place to socialize. The food is good. It’s a nice place.”
The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is full-service all day long.
“We serve the full menu all the way until 2 a.m.,” Stevens said. “We have a huge kitchen.”
The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of appetizers designed for sharing, flatbreads, salads, burgers, and sandwiches.
At the bar, patrons can enjoy one of the 30 beers on tap or try a specialty drink from the extensive cocktail list. Festive martinis are a fan favorite.
Stevens describes the kitchen as a “made-to-order scratch kitchen.” All of the sauces are made in-house and everything is prepared fresh.
The restaurant offers a kids’ menu and “our desserts are killer,” Stevens said. “We have a little bit for everybody.”
Bar Louie is a great place for a large gathering or private party. Seating is available upstairs and downstairs, with a full service bar on each floor. There is an outdoor patio, which will be open year-round. Stevens is working on installing a fireplace on the patio for the winter months. There are private dining areas available for company parties or family get-togethers.
There are lots of televisions on the walls for football and other sporting events, and Bar Louie hosts live music throughout the year.
If you’re looking for great prices, Bar Louie offers specials daily.
“We have good deals all the time,” Stevens said. “You can’t beat the prices.”
Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
During Monday Night Football, test your football trivia skills during the game. On Burger Nation Tuesdays, enjoy half off burgers from 4 p.m. until close.
Wednesdays are DJ Bingo nights, Thursday is open mic night and Fridays are for live music from 5-8 p.m.
On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Bar Louie serves brunch, including a $10 bottomless mimosa deal.
The restaurant also offers $8 lunch specials during the week and specials during football games.
Bar Louie is at 1318 Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach. Visit barlouie.com for more information.
