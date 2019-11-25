Combine the elegance of the Kaminski House Museum’s Christmas tours with the fun of the season and there are holiday memories to hold onto for a lifetime.
This is an extra special time at the Kaminski House Museum because this year marks its 250th birthday celebration.
Pieces from the personal collection of Melissa Levey will be on loan to the museum during the festivities, and the ball gowns and wardrobe accessories will add ambiance and history to the exhibition.
The Kaminski House Museum is at 1003 Front St. in Georgetown. The phone number is 843-546-7706, and the website is www.kaminskimuseum.org.
Light Up the Lawn
The switch was flipped to “Light Up the Lawn” at the Kaminski House on Nov. 16, but the beautiful display will be there to be appreciated through the end of December.
The sounds of the Andrew Thielen Big Band will encourage guests to dance under the oak trees along the Sampit River, stopping only to enjoy the pizza provided by Landolfi’s Pizza.
Tickets are $5 for children 12 and younger and $15 for adults.
Deputy director of the museum, Kim Leatherwood, said the Light Up the Lawn event is being done for the second year because of the community’s response last year.
“It was beautiful, and families even came out and had their Christmas photos done in this setting.
“The lighting is soft, warm, white lights, keeping in line with the stately museum.”
She added that the lighting is also very appropriate for the several weddings that are held on the museum lawn each holiday season.
Designer Holiday Showcase
Beginning Nov. 18 and going through the end of the year, the Designer Holiday Showcase guided tours are at 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. Monday – Friday.
They feature the talents of 11 local home décor specialists and interior designers, decorating the interior of the museum in never-to-be-forgotten holiday splendor.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65 and older, and $6 for children between 6-17 years old.
Candlelight Open House
On Thursday, Dec. 5 and Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 – 7:30 each night, Candlelight Open House tours will be offered.
These rooms are “drenched in warm candlelight,” and present “stunning holiday splendor,” according to the museum’s website.
Tickets for the Candlelight Open House are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.
The Candlelight Open House events include battery-operated candles, not open flames, Leatherwood said.
During the Dec. 5 Candlelight Open House event, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church’s handbell choir will entertain.
During the Dec, 12 event, the Pawleys Island Flutist Choir will be on hand.
Also, during each of the candlelight events, for the second year, guests may purchase a $20 light to be placed in a Memorial Garden in memory or in honor of a loved one.
Family Night Open House
The grand finale of the Designer Holiday Showcase is Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4-6 p.m. as Family Night is celebrated.
The event will include the decorated tram, the Candy Cane Express, hot cocoa, cookies and a scavenger hunt for the little people.
Families are also encouraged to view the beautifully-decorated rooms.
Tickets for this event at $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Children 12 and older with adults are $5.
“A lot of people don’t know how wonderful Georgetown is, and we want to showcase our community,” Leatherwood said about the holiday events.
