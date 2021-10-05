Come enjoy “a little bit of Greece” to go.
For the second straight year, the Myrtle Beach Greek Festival will be a drive-thru event.
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, which hosts the annual event, opted to use a drive-thru format because of COVID-19 concerns, according to the church’s website.
The 2021 event will take place Oct. 14-16 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day on the church grounds, which are at the corner of U.S. 17 Bypass and 33rd Avenue North.
The event will feature traditional Greek fare. The menu includes pastichio, a baked macaroni with layers of ground beef, cheese and sauce, served with roasted potatoes and green beans ($13); chicken or lamb/beef gyros ($10); and moussaka, an eggplant casserole with ground beef, sauce, potatoes and cheese, served with roasted potatoes and green beans ($13).
Classics like spanakopita ($5) and tiropita ($5) will also be available.
Food can be pre-ordered with a scheduled pickup time during the festival. To order food, visit myrtlebeachgreekfestival.com or call 843-916-4982 during festival hours.
