Tidal Creek, Grand Strand, New South and Crooked Hammock are some of the breweries included in this year’s Brew at the Zoo to build the Red Wolf Habitat which will be finished next spring.

The event is set for Nov. 6 from 5:30 – 8:30 at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Drive, Murrells Inlet.

Tickets are $45 for members, $50 for non-members, $25 for guests designated as drivers and $100 for VIP tickets. Tickets are available at www.brookgreen.org.

Presented by Friends of Brookgreen Gardens, 30 local and national breweries plus food vendors will be there, as well as live entertainment from the Paul Grimshaw Band.

Along with local breweries, there will be others from states including California, Texas, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia.

Along with a grant and other donations, proceeds from the Brew at the Zoo fundraiser will be used to build the exhibit, including fencing and landscaping, said Brookgreen’s Director of Philanthropy Hatton Gravely.

“We’re hoping to get two sets of breeding pairs and the hope is that these wolves will breed and then their offspring will be reintroduced into the wild.”

The wolf habitat will include breeding space to help the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan to expand the population of Red Wolves in North America.

There are 245 Red Wolves in 45 captive collections. Of 31 born in 10 litters, 18 didn’t survive, leaving 23 pups in six litters surviving.

“The Lowcountry Zoo is an essential element in our mission to collect, conserve and exhibit the plants, animals and cultural materials of the South Carolina Lowcountry,” said Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens.

This is the 11th year of Brew at the Zoo which brings about 800 people out for the event.

“People share an event like this with their friends and it grows every year,” Gravely said.

“This is a fun, casual event and it’s fun to experience Brookgreen Gardens in the evening while tasting beer.”