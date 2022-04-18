Celebrate Earth Day at Brookgreen Gardens on April 23, an event Brookgreen’s Stephanie Atkinson says will be fun and educational for every member of the family.
From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the Butterfly Field across from the zoo and Enchanted Storybook Forest, there will be stations set up to entertain and educate “people from 3 to 83” says Atkinson, the coordinator for nature education development.
“Maybe Mom is learning about composting and how to get started while the kids are doing different activities that deal with science and art,” she says.
“The kids might be making self-portraits out of natural materials.”
Free with Brookgreen Gardens admission, people just need to bring reusable water bottles and comfortable walking shoes and be ready to learn while having fun.
Some of what they’ll learn involves how animals use resources, how indigenous people did and do, and how wildlife can be preserved.
The children will get to explore S.T.E.A.M. stations to earn Earth Day passports.
Native animal ambassadors and a horticulture demonstration will be part of the day’s events.
“They should be ready to explore and walk around having a good time,” Atkinson says, explaining that Earth Day at Brookgreen is in conjunction with a Boy Scout and Girl Scout-based program which is open to troops that learn about native plants.
There will be all sorts of crafts and activities to keep the children enthralled during this fifth Earth Day at Brookgreen Gardens.
Founded in 1931 by Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, Brookgreen Gardens is at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet.
The website is www.brookgreengardensorg.
