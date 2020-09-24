Conway’s Riverfront Park will be filled with spooks and screams and fall delights as Dr. Screams Myrtle Beach brings a selection of Halloween fun to the area this October.
Dr. Screams is known for thrilling locals and visitors every Halloween season, and this year, they will offer holiday fun for all ages with a family-friendly Halloween Town fall festival as well as haunts for the brave and those who like a good scare.
The Halloween Town Fall Festival will be open for two weekends near the end of October, with the fun beginning at 4 p.m. on festival evenings. Families can enjoy a corn maze, kids’ slides and bouncy houses, carnival games, outdoor movie screenings with hay bale seating and more.
Thompson Farms will be on-site nightly to host a pumpkin patch and offer a fresh selection of jams and jellies, fall mums and other products for sale.
The event will also feature the first-ever “Scarecrows Row,” starting at the entrance of the park and trailing throughout the event. Businesses are invited to sponsor a scarecrow and decorate it to highlight their services/offerings. The scarecrows will be on display from Oct. 15-31.
Food trucks, vendors and concessions will be on site nightly throughout the event.
Dr. Screams “Screamers Island” will feature three haunts this year. Guests can explore the Haunted Mansion and take a spooky train ride, hop aboard a Haunted Bus Ride or take a blacklit Haunted Hayride.
The family-friendly attractions will be divided and hosted away from the scarier side.
The fun begins at 4 Elm St., “the most famous street in horror history,” said Dr. Screams director of marketing Jennifer Willard.
In the wake of COVID-19, Willard said Dr. Screams is promoting social distancing and mask wearing. All scare actors will be wearing masks, and guests are encouraged to dress up and follow suit.
“Wear your Halloween costume with a mask this year,” Willard said.
Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the event, and groups will be spaced out to accommodate social distancing.
Willard said the haunts might take a few minutes longer to get through, but you can enjoy the pumpkin patch and photo opportunities while you wait in line.
Tickets are available on-site the day of the event or in advance at drscreamsmb.com. Tickets are on sale NOW!
Follow Dr. Screams on social media at facebook.com/Dr-Screams-Myrtle-Beach and @drscreamsmb on Twitter and Instagram.
