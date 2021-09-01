Food trucks, vendors, music and fun can be found at the Third Annual Downtown Pawleys Live event, taking place Sept. 5 at the Island Shops at 10659 Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island.
“I think it’s going to be a great end-of-summer celebration,” said Anna Lovell, event coordinator. “We all need it.”
The event, like most in the area, was cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but took place previously in 2018 and 2019.
The gates open at 11 a.m., and festivities including live music begin at 12 noon and go through 8 p.m. Guests must bring their own chairs, and no coolers will be allowed through the gates.
The live music on the roster will be The Abnormals from 12 p.m. -2 p.m.; If Birds Could Fly from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.; 20 Ride from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., and fan favorite Painted Man will close out the evening from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Admission is $20 each for the day, and kids ages 12 and under are free. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and via a link through their Facebook event page, Downtown Pawleys Live 2021.
A diverse selection of artist booths and other vendors will be available to peruse, and food trucks EZ Cheezy, Benitos Rolling Oven, and Coastal BBQ will be there to provide good eats for the crowd.
Downtown Pawleys Live plans to put the festival proceeds directly towards beautifying the media areas in Pawleys Island between Baskerville Road and Waverly Road.
“We want it to be nice and welcoming, clean, and friendly,” Lovell said. “This will be a great community event.”
