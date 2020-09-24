Chef Laura Smith has been cooking up something delicious for you this year.
The executive chef and owner of Indo Thai in Myrtle Beach is selling her own line of fresh sauces on site at her restaurant as well as online and in select local and regional retailers.
The sauce collection includes homemade Ginger Dressing, Yum Yum Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce, Ponzu Sauce, Ceviche Sauce, Roasted Garlic Jalapeño Hot Sauce, Hot Chile Oil, SzeChuan Hot Sauce and Chef Laura’s signature “Bootie Hole” Hot Sauce.
Chef Laura has been working in the restaurant business since moving to the United States in 1991. After two decades in the restaurant business, she has mastered her favorite dishes and crafted unique flavors.
The chef and restaurant owner loves traveling and always tries the food in new locations.
“When I know I like the food, I always come to my kitchen to discover the flavors,” she said.
Chef Laura learned to cook as a little girl in Indonesia.
“My mom left for the big city when I was 11 years old. I had to find a way to cook for myself and find ingredients I could afford,” she said..
Chef Laura said customers have been placing orders for takeout and delivery during the Coronavirus shut down and in the months following. Many folks have been purchasing her sauces and enjoying them at home with their families.
“People still need to eat,” she said.
The “Bootie Hole” Hot Sauce is a universal hot sauce, Chef Laura said. Customers enjoy it on chicken wings, steak and in omelettes and soups.
The SzeChuan sauce is an Asian hot sauce made with brown sugar, garlic and lime juice and is great for pepper steak and stir fry.
The Roasted Garlic Jalapeño sauce is Chef Laura’s take on salsa verde. She developed this recipe while traveling and cooking Caribbean and Mexican dishes. Customers love it on tacos and burritos. The Ceviche Sauce pairs well with seafood and the Ponzu sauce is great as a salad dressing or on vegetables.
The Hot Chile Oil is Chef Laura’s own recipe and is a traditional Chinese flavor pairing.
Chef Laura opened her first Indo Thai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale in 2002. She brought the restaurant to the Grand Strand area in 2009 with an eatery near Grande Dunes and one in Pawleys Island that opened in 2010.
Chef Laura’s current location, at 4620 Dick Pond Road in Myrtle Beach, has been open for two years.
“Stop by the restaurant to get a fresh bottle,” the chef said. “We make it in the store daily. There are no preservatives. We bottle it as we go.”
Chef Laura designed the labels and chose the colors herself.
“I want to get it out there and bring it all over the United States,” Chef Laura said of her sauces.
If you want to let Chef Laura do the cooking for you, enjoy lunch or dinner at Indo Thai Restaurant. The menu includes a sushi bar, Hibachi style dishes and Thai favorites including Pad Thai and Red Curry.
Each table is adorned with a sampler of Chef Laura’s signature sauces, so you can try them all for yourself.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call 843-691-9557 or visit indothairestaurant.com.
To learn more about Chef Laura’s sauces and to order them for your home, visit cheflaurasauces.com.
