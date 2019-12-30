Six voices. Zero instruments. All music.
That is what audiences can expect when SIX®, an epic a cappella show, comes to Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach this January.
The group, based out of Branson, MO, for the past 13 years, features six real brothers, Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis.
Visit! magazine spoke with SIX® member Kevin Knudsen in advance of the show to learn more about the band’s history and what the live show is like.
SIX® is the longest running a cappella group in the world with original members. The brothers began singing with the urging of their father.
“Our dad started us as little kids singing in church,” Knudsen said.
Knudsen is one of 10 brothers, but the group has been a six member ensemble for the past 23 years.
Each brother has a unique look and voice.
Barry is the oldest brother and he has a four and a half octave range. Kevin is the second oldest and the self-described “big brother” on stage.
Lynn is the crooner.
“He can sing like Frank Sinatra,” Knudsen said. “He sounds just like him.”
Jak is the bald bass.
“He’s a wild man onstage,” Knudsen said of his brother.
Owen is Jak’s “mini me” and the group’s resident vocal percussionist/beat boxer. Curtis is the baby brother, rocking a faux hawk on stage and sharing his “smart aleck” personality with the audience.
Every sound you hear onstage is produced by the human voice. There are no backing tracks or instruments.
Knudsen said the SIX® show includes lots of comedy and choreography and music that spans decades and genres.
“We like a lot of eclectic music from all the eras,” he said. “The songs we do in our show are usually big smash hits.”
From Queen to Coldplay and The Beach Boys to Van Halen, you’ll find a wide variety and Knudsen said you’re certain to hear something you know and love.
Knudsen said the group has even begun performing Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in the show.
The 2 hour show will also feature a patriotic section and popular hymns and religious selections.
The group has an exclusive residency in Branson throughout the year and has won several awards, including 2019 Vocal Group of the Year at the Branson Show awards.
The Legends appearance marks SIX®’s first time performing in South Carolina.
The group will be at Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach from Jan. 16-19 with a total of six performances including matinees and evenings.
Tickets are on sale now online at www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach, by phone at 800-960-7469 or in person at the Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach box office.
See coupon code on page 5 for a discount on VIP tickets.
Get a sneak peek and listen to some of the group’s tunes at thesixshow.com.
Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach is at 2925 Hollywood Drive in Myrtle Beach.
For a look at the 2020 lineup of tribute artists at Legends In Concert Myrtle Beach, visit legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
