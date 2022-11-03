The Dickens Christmas Show returns Nov. 10-13 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the 41st year.
Hundreds of vendors will sell their wares, entertainers will walk the floor in period costume, and everything from Punch & Judy shows to the much-loved teas and the Festival of Trees will be part of the fun.
Times are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10; 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
The convention center is at 2102 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach and the tickets are available online at www.dickenschristmasshow.com.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $1 more.
“This isn’t just an arts and crafts show,” said Myra Starne, event organizer. “It’s a Victorian marketplace selling food, selling gold…we’ve got crazy, good stuff from boutiques to fruitcakes.”
The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will be back and of course, so will Santa.
The Dickens Chrstmas Show and Festivals was has consistently been ranked as one of the top 20 events by the Southeast Tourism Society.
