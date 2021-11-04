The Dickens Christmas Show is, its founder Myra Starnes says, a step back in time to a Victorian marketplace, and this year marks the 40th.

Scheduled for Nov. 11-14 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, hundreds of vendors will sell their wares, entertainers will walk the floor in period costume, and everything from Punch & Judy shows to the much-loved teas – including luncheon teas, high teas and a Christmas Tea with Mr. Dickens - and the Festival of Trees will be part of the fun.

Times are 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11; 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 and noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The convention center is at 2102 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach and the tickets are available online at www.dickenschristmasshow.com.

Tickets will also be available at the door for $1 more.

With safety a priority, signs such as “Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, wear a mask and do a jangle,” will be displayed to remind visitors to mask up.

With social distancing in mind, a clicker system will also be in place to monitor how many people are in the building at one time.

Temps will be taken and read within three seconds.

The convention center has an HVAC Fresh Air System, Starnes explains, which allows fresh air to continuously come into the building as the old air is pushed out. That is, Starnes says, “the closest thing to being outdoors while indoors.

“Our mission is to ensure that those who attend and participate in our show know they are in the cleanest and safest environment possible.”

As always, a third of the convention center floor will be dedicated to giving exposure to local charities, including the MBPD and the MBFD.

“This isn’t just an arts and crafts show,” Starnes says. “It’s a Victorian marketplace selling food, selling gold…we’ve got crazy, good stuff from boutiques to fruitcakes.”

The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will be back and of course, so will Santa.