Jacob Medina loves bringing his customers’ visions to life.
Medina is owner and namesake of Jacob the Jeweler, the newest jewelry store in the Soho Shops at The Market Common.
Medina has been working in the jewelry industry since 2002, and he graduated from the Gemological Institute of America in 2005. He is a certified jewelry appraiser and a CAD/CAM designer. He opened Jacob the Jeweler at its current location in July 2020.
Working with jewelry is something Medina “always wanted to do.”
“Even as a young man, I was interested in gems and minerals,” he said.
Medina said there’s no history of jewelry making in his family and credits a geologist family friend with introducing him to the wonder of precious stones.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Medina made the Grand Strand area his home in 2007. He has family members who live in North Carolina and has enjoyed everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.
“The local community has really been awesome and has embraced us,” he said.
Jacob the Jeweler offers a wide variety of pieces for sale, including nautical designs, consignment pieces, diamond and color fashion jewelry, bridal pieces and Rolex watches.
“We try to have different pieces available,” Medina said, noting that he often has rare heirloom pieces available through consignment.
Medina’s favorite pieces to create are those created from scratch.
“I love it when I can take someone’s family stone and repurpose it into a nice piece they can pass down. It’s neat to see the different generations of jewelry. Rings don’t last forever, but the stones do,” he said.
When asked if he had a favorite piece he’s created, Medina said, “They’re like children. I love them all for different reasons.”
The jeweler loves vintage reproductions and modern takes on older styles, like the custom ring he created for his wife Kim. He believes that creating a custom piece “should be a fun experience.”
At Medina’s store, everything is done under one roof, from consultation to design to creation.
“I draw out the piece that’s going to express themselves and turn it into a thing that exists,” he said. “You get to talk to the person who’s going to be making your piece. It makes for a better product.”
Medina uses AutoCAD software to make renderings of his designs.
“I’m the only one around here that does it,” he said. “It’s rare to find an American jeweler that does 3-D design.”
Upon design approval, Medina and jeweler Jeremy Cambrey work together to cast the pieces into metal, do the finish work and put in the stones. Custom items take 2-6 weeks from design to completion, depending on the complexity of the piece.
Medina does jewelry appraisals on-site as well at the cost of $75 per item. You can either drop off your piece to have it appraised in 24 hours or make an appointment to.
Jacob the Jeweler is at 981 Hackler St., Suite B, in Myrtle Beach.
The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call 843-839-4880 or visit www.jacobjeweler.com.
