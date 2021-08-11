Gilmore Companies brings the 39th annual Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Aug. 20-22.
A casualty of COVID in 2020, this year’s Craftsmen’s Summer Classic Art & Crafts Festival is being called the 39th because had it been held, last year’s would have been the 38th.
“We’re calling it the 39th because we don’t want to skip a year” said Carly Cook, advertising and PR director of Gilmore Companies, and a third-generation promotor of the family endeavor.
Set for Aug. 20-22 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, more than 200 juried artisans and crafters from more than 15 states will be on hand hawking their wares.
There’ll be pottery, jewelry, fine art, glasswork, stained glass, including stained glass demonstrations, specialty-food booths and “even furniture, Cook said.
“What’s really neat at these shows is that the exhibitors who create furniture welcome custom work, so this is a great place to get a unique piece.”
One exhibitor makes pottery that’s shaped like waves.
“It’s beautiful and everyone needs more beachy things in their house now,” Cook said.
Another crafter paints on large driftwood.
“Those pieces are amazing, they’re breathtaking.”
Tickets, which are available at www.gilmoreshows.com , are $6 for adults, $1 for children, and $8 for adults at the door.
The festival will be 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and Sat., Aug. 21 and then 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the show’s last day, Sunday.
The show has consistently been voted among the Top 100 Best Shows in the Nation according to “Sunshine Artist” magazine as No. 2 in the state and No. 35 in the country.
It has also been a “Top 20 Event” from 2009-2020, according to the Southeast Tourism Society, and it was named a “Top 200” Show in the Nation by Art Fair Source Book.
Cook thinks one of the reasons the festival has lasted almost four decades is the connection between the vendors and the guests.
“This is a really unique opportunity to see some creations people wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to visit with and purchase from,” she said.
Another reason is the caliber of the exhibitors. “They are all juried and Gilmore Shows really gets extremely talented people,” Cook said. “These aren’t people who went into a craft store and bought a glue gun.”
These people have truly perfected their art.”
It was Cook’s grandfather, Clyde Gilmore Jr. who started the shows, and her father, Clyde Gilmore lll, took over when the older man passed away unexpectedly.
The younger Gilmore was a 19-year-old college freshman when the event’s founder died.
“It was the middle of the fall show season and he intended to go back to college, but he ended up dropping out,” Cook said, continuing her father’s story.
“He kept running the business because he felt such a loyalty to and friendship with the exhibitors,” she said.
These many years later and hopefully on the back end of COVID, Cook said, “After being cooped up for a year and a half, we are so excited to do something for ourselves, and seeing these artisans and craftsmen in person is doing something fun for ourselves.
“[Because of COVID] we’ve all had a really difficult year and a half no matter what industry you’re in, but especially these artisans who depend on events like this for their living.
“The past 18 months have taught us many things,” Cook said, “but one of the most prominent realizations has been the importance of in-person gathering and interaction.
“There is truly no substitute for face-to-face conversations with a creator, and we are thankful and excited to again provide that opportunity to the Grand Strand area.”
