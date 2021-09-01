Dinner at Crab Daddy’s Calabash Seafood Buffet is all about casual, affordable family dining.
“Right off the beach, they just want to put their flip flops on and go,” said George Ghazaryan, owner of the Murrells Inlet restaurant.
The restaurant opened 7 years ago, serving locals and visitors a quality meal at a reasonable price.
The buffet includes many popular favorites prepared fresh daily.
Crab Daddy’s serves unlimited lobster, stone crab claws, three to four different kinds of shrimp, crawfish, scallops, oysters on the half shell, clams, mussels, salmon, catfish, flounder and blue crab from local fishermen in season.
And don’t forget about a Myrtle Beach seafood buffet favorite!
“We have the best crab legs available in the area,” he said. “People love crab legs.”
It’s not all seafood, though.
You’ll find a variety of chicken dishes and hand-cut steaks cooked to you desired temperature as well as slow-cooked prime rib and “fall-off-the-bone ribs,” the owner said.
Kids’ favorites on the buffet include macaroni and cheese, cheese sticks, chicken tenders and corn dogs,
And don’t forget dessert!
Whether you’re in the mood for fresh fruit, ice cream or chocolate cake, Crab Daddy’s offerings will satisfy your sweet tooth. The buffet even offers sugar-free and gluten-free options.
For one low price, you can try it all.
“It’s all you can eat,” Ghazaryan said.
The restaurant offers an unlimited lobster buffet add-on at an additional cost.
If you’re not in the mood for a buffet, Crab Daddy’s offers a menu featuring appetizers, entrees and kids meals.
“A couple of our best deals are our steak and lobster tail entree for $19.99 and our whole 1 pound lobster entree for $19.99,” Ghazaryan said.
The restaurant also offers a $19.99 surf and turf special nightly, served with your choice of two sides.
“Turf” choices range from fried chicken to a 6 ounce sirloin steak, while “surf” options include calamari, salmon, fried catfish, shrimp and oysters.
While the buffet and menu feature a wide variety of options, Ghazaryan and his staff are open to suggestions.
“Let us know what you want to see on the buffet,” he said.
And if there’s something you want that’s not available, ask for it.
There are limited spots on the buffet and plenty of food to rotate, but the kitchen will do it’s best to accommodate you.
“There’s no charge. Just let us know what you want and we’ll make it for you and bring it to your table right away,” Ghazaryan said. “We try to please our customers.”
Crab Daddy’s is dedicated to making quality dining affordable to all families, from vacationers to locals. The restaurant offers coupons in several publications throughout the Grand Strand.
“We try to come up with the best coupons in the area for families so they can save some money,” Ghazaryan said.
Crab Daddy’s offers a variety of discounts for customers, including a 10 percent off discount for locals, 10 percent off for active military and veterans and a senior discount. Several coupons are available on the restaurant’s website.
“This year, we offer free family pictures for each table and gifts for the kids,” Ghazaryan said. “We want to be a completely fun family experience.
Crab Daddy’s is at 3043 U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
For more information, visit www.crabdaddys.net or call 843-299-1115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.