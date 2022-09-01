If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience you may be surprised to know the Grand Strand is home to not one, but two such restaurants.
Crab Daddy’s, located near Murrells Inlet, and Dinoland Café, in Myrtle Beach underwent a total transformation over the winter and now both restaurants feature themed venues certain to entertain kids of all ages.
Visitors to Crab Daddy’s will find themselves emerged in an undersea world featuring lifelike animatronic creatures such as penguins, sharks, humpback whales, tropical fish, crabs and lobsters.
All of the sights and sounds of an underwater world serve as a backdrop to a fabulous buffet with more than 100 items.
The price includes all-you-can-eat crab legs, lobster, oysters, shrimp, salmon, steak, ribs and an incredible variety of accompaniments. Don’t forget to visit the dessert bar with its large assortment of goodies.
Crab Daddy’s is located at 3043 U.S. 17 Business at Murrells Inlet.
The animatronic fun continues at Dinoland Café where prehistoric dinosaurs come to life.
It’s an exciting, unique experience you won’t find anywhere else on the Grand Strand.
Located at 1012 South Kings Highway, Dinoland Café is a full-service restaurant with a dinosaur experience that will thrill and entertain everyone.
Be on the lookout for Blue, a raptor who periodically takes strolls through the restaurant to give everyone an “up close and personal” encounter.
A variety of animatronic dinosaurs, a mammoth and sabretooth tigers help bring the age of dinosaurs to life at Dinoland Café.
An extensive menu includes such favorites as Lava Ribs, the Flaming Caveman Steak, and the Tyranoburger, as well as unique desserts.
Dinoland Café has plenty of space for birthday parties, school outings and family outings.
If you’re looking for great food at restaurants that provide unique dining experiences, be sure to check out Crab Daddy’s and Dinoland Café.
