Sportsmen’s Expo, including dock dogs, comes to downtown Conway March 26
The dock dogs competition, where handlers and dogs run down an elevated dock competing in events that include measuring speed, high jump and low jump, is the highlight of the Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo March 26.
The day will start with Stalvey’s Bass Fishing Tournament’s registration at 6 a.m. with blast off at 7.
Dock dog activities will start preliminary competition on Friday afternoon with the canine capers entertaining all day Saturday, starting out at the former police station lot at 200 Laurel St.
The Sportsmen’s Expo is Conway’s first and will include Southern Flight Retrievers Dog Trails, game cooking demos, fish cooking demos, a reptile program presented by the Edisto Island Serpentarium and archery demos.
Conway Downtown Alive’s executive director Hillary Howard said that while there will be food trucks at the expo, “the joy of having this downtown is that there are so many restaurants downtown and we encourage folks to explore our local restaurants while they’re here.”
The expo includes a juried vendor show in which the vendors have to focus on outdoor living and outdoor art.
“That’s someone who makes their own knives, artisan photography, taxidermy, fly tying…and there will be guides to take you on hunting or fishing expeditions,” Howard said.
“You can come watch the dock dogs, then go back and see some demos, look at the snakes and then go on to something different.
“People should pick their interests and plan their schedules because there is so much going on and it’ll be such a full day of activities.”
Presented by Anderson Brothers Bank, Waccamaw Outfitters and Conway Downtown Alive have partnered to bring the Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo, focusing on the outdoor lifestyle along the Waccamaw River.
Howard said that “with Waccamaw Outfitters showcasing the wonderful attributes of the Waccamaw River and Conway Alive promoting the joys of Downtown Conway, the expo is a perfect match, highlighting everything residents and guests love about Conway.”
The all-day event is free.
