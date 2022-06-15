Mother’s Finest band headlining, food concessions and food trucks, a Kids’ Zone, about 100 vendors, and a fireworks celebration will all be there at the 42nd Conway Riverfest June 25 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Live entertainment will be on the main stage at the marina from 3 – 9:30 p.m. and on the family stage on Elm Street in the marina parking lot from noon – 3:30 p.m.
The vendors make up both the Business Expo and the Artisan Market with about 30 businesses and 70 arts and crafts vendors represented.
Conway Chamber of Commerce Special Events Director Harley Shelley says about 20,000 guests come through the event each year, and thinks the fireworks celebration is part of the reason.
“I believe this is then only 4th of July celebration Conway has,” she says.
Sponsored by Conway National Bank, the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
That morning, a golf cart parade will begin at 11:30 a.m., right after the opening ceremonies.
“Dress your golf carts in the spirit of the 4th of July,” Shelley said, adding there will be four categories of prizes – most spirited, most original, most patriotic and overall.
There will be food vendors offering ice cream, Jamaican food, Italian ices, and “typical concession foods like funnel cakes,” Shelley said.
Along with the event fare, food will certainly be available at Conway’s restaurants which will be open late to accommodate guests.
The Kids’ Zone, brought to the event by Five Star Farms, will include a trackless train, pony rides and wet and dry inflatables.
A favorite part of the Riverfest is the jello Jump which will be from noon – 2 p.m.
With Beverly Homes the presenting sponsor, the Conway Riverfest is a rain or shine event.
A favorite of locals for decades, the event is also a yearly destination for tourists.
“This gives visitors to the area something to do to get off the beach for a day, change up the scenery for their vacation and check out a new town they might not have visited before,” Shelley said.
“They can eat, shop, be entertained by the music, and have a wonderful, fun day for the family. The event is in the middle of summer with so much for people to do and enjoy.”
