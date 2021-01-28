Did someone mention chocolate burritos?
They were probably talking about the Conway Chocolate Walk where a delicacy like that just might be on the menu.
Hillary Howard, executive director of Conway Downtown Alive, described the event as “when the downtown businesses create some sort of chocolate offering.”
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, participants will visit downtown businesses where all manner of ‘choclamania’ – including chocolate burritos – will be available.
“It’s not necessarily always going to be something sweet; it’s a chocolate infusion,” Howard said.
In recent years, chocolate chili and chocolate soup have been among the very well-received offerings.
Started in 2011, the Chocolate Walk typically has between 20-40 Conway businesses participate.
Tickets, available at conwayalive.com, are $20 each.
Howard explained that the event is very similar to Conway’s wine-tasting event, the Rivertown Wine-Around.
About 200 people participate each year.
“We see lots of people turn out, and you know people’s vices,” Howard laughed, adding, “You know, chocolate, wine, craft beer.”
“You check in, you get your maps to all the tasty treats, you get a wristband and a baggie to put everything into.
“You can consume the offerings or you can stroll from location to location and then enjoy them later.”
One year, Howard remembered, a participate took all her chocolate home instead of eating any of it. The afternoon’s bounty weighed eight pounds.
A misconception people often have about the Chocolate Walk is that the only businesses participating are restaurants.
There are several restaurants, Howard said, but “there are also attorneys and accountants. These aren’t just food locations, and we think 2021 will be another creative year.”
COVID-19 dictates that participants wear their masks and maintain social distancing.
Not only is the chocolate flowing freely during the event, but the Chocolate Walk gives visitors to the area a chance to experience 20-40 of Conway’s shops.
“Chocolate is a nice sidebar to giving people a chance to explore old favorites and to find new ones,” Howard said.
