Myrtle Beach is one of the top spring break destinations in the country. Beautiful beaches, delicious dining, specialty shops and unique attractions combine together to give visitors their most memorable days and unforgettable nights of their vacation.
Nightlife is a huge draw for tourists, and one Myrtle Beach company has been delivering the party for more than 20 years as Myrtle Beach’s ultimate entertainment venue.
Celebrations Nitelife, headquartered in The Avenue at Broadway at the Beach, is comprised of Malibu’s Surf Bar, the Patio and Oz The Experience.
This unique atmosphere allows patrons to pay one cover charge that grants access to both clubs, making Celebrations Nitelife the ultimate bar hopping experience.
When asked about how Celebrations Nitelife has thrived for 20 years and counting, marketing director Alyssa Petitto said, “the parties have just gotten bigger and better over the years.”
One of the driving forces behind Celebrations Nitelife’s success is that each one of the clubs is a different atmosphere and has its own unique fun factor.
Malibu’s Surf Bar blends the beach’s laid-back atmosphere, with elaborate lighting and mind-blowing music technology to give you the biggest indoor beach party. DJ Gino, along with the help of DJ Comix, keeps the dance floor jumping with today’s hottest hits and party classics.
The Patio at Malibu’s is a great spot to hang out and listen to live music while providing an alternative to the dance floor and allows patrons to be part of the feeding frenzy of fun found at Malibu’s Surf Bar.
Oz The Experience, which is connected to Malibu’s Surf Bar, is the newest member of the Celebrations Nitelife family, OZ- The Experience features state-of-the-art sound, lighting and video technology.. Including video walls, bar tops and entryways that transform right before your eyes. Each night features a different themed look, feel and design. One night you’ll be dancing under the lights of Paris and the next, around the rings of Saturn - a truly out-of-this-world experience.
At Oz, resident mix master DJ Eyecon mixes today’s current hits, house, and mainstream music into the trendiest club beats and remixes for the most exhilarating dance experience on the east coast.
“We’re known as the only dance club in Myrtle Beach,” Petitto said.
Another distinct feature of Celebrations Nitelife is that all clubs offer VIP sections where you can see and be seen. These sections are great for small to big groups or groups celebrating a special event.
Oz The Experience offers membership to The Mile High Club, located upstairs in the club’s all new Tito’s Bar. To join, purchase a Tito’s Mile High Club specialty cocktail in a souvenir cup for $12. You’ll receive a benefit card with perks including free admission to Oz and Malibu’s (21 and up) until 11 p.m., $2 jumbo pizza slices, and discounted VIP sections.
While the clubs offer special events throughout the year, the party really amps up for spring break. Celebrations Nitelife is Myrtle Beach’s spring break headquarters!
While many spring break visitors only come for one week, the spring break season at Celebrations Nitelife runs from Feb. 28 through the middle of April to accommodate guests with different weeks off.
This year’s events will include the “world famous” pub crawl, guest DJs, live music from local and regional artists and much more.
Each week, Celebrations will feature a full lineup of festivities and nightly drink specials.
“There’s something different to do every single night,” Petitto said.
Your week kicks off with UncrustaBull Sundays, featuring a signature drink made with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and plum flavored Red Bull.
“It tastes just like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Petitto said.
On Mondays, “Tropic Like It’s Hot” with Shark Attack party pails and beach swag giveaways all night inside Malibu’s Surf Bar.
Tuesdays are Tito T-Shirt Tuesdays. Guests will receive a free official Spring Break 2020 t-shirt with paid admission at Malibu’s and Oz.
Mondays and Tuesdays are also “Rep Your School” college karaoke nights at Oz.
Wednesday nights feature the “world famous” pub crawl, which kicks off at 7 p.m. with live music on The Patio.
Crawlers will travel to Fat Tuesday, Wahlburgers (a new pub crawl stop for 2020) and Oz The Experience before ending at Malibu’s Surf Bar. Guests who complete all stops receive a free official pub crawl t-shirt.
“The pub crawl is huge and gives customers an opportunity to check out all of our venues as well as other fan favorite stops on The Avenue” Petitto said.
Thursday nights feature the Hot Bod Contest, with girls and guys competing for cash and prizes.
“Everyone can participate and show off their beach bods,” Petitto said.
On Fridays, celebrate with everyone’s favorite hard seltzer, White Claw, during the All White Claw Party. Guests 21 and up who wear all white will receive free admission.
Every Saturday during spring break, Malibu’s and Oz The Experience are throwing a “Stop Light Party,” sponsored by Fireball. Which color button will you choose? Red means “I’m taken,” yellow means “it’s complicated” and green means “single and ready to mingle.”
“It’s a great way for the crowd to interact with each other,” Petitto said.
Wednesday through Saturday, The Patio is open at 7 p.m. with live music. Performers scheduled for spring break include Myrtle Beach’s own Julio Navarro, Matt Doda and Chris Alley.
On March 13 and 14, Celebrations Nitelife welcomes DJ Scene from Las Vegas as a guest DJ.
If you’re lucky enough to have St. Patrick’s Day fall during your spring break, head to Celebrations Nitelife to party! The fun starts with a party in The Avenue at Broadway at the Beach and continues on The Patio with live music and Jameson promotions throughout the night.
At Celebrations Nitelife, you must be 18 to party and 21 to drink.
The company has been recognized by Nightclub & Bar Magazine as one of the Top 100 nightclubs in the nation.
“We’ve won it several years in a row,” Petitto said. “We’re very proud of that.”
Petitto said the key to the venue’s success is the ability to deliver consistent, quality entertainment while staying up-to-date with what guests want.
“We keep up with the times,” she said. “It’s a place for locals to go. It’s a place for tourists to go.”
Petitto said the staff works together to ensure patrons have a good time.
“Our staff is our family here,” she said. “We’re a team.”
Celebrations welcomes returning customers each year who are ready to celebrate another spring break on the Grand Strand.
“We see these returning guests wearing our previous years spring break and pub crawl t-shirts and it makes us happy that we helped them have a memorable Spring Break and they have come back for more,” Petitto said. “Now we have parents that came here on spring break telling their children to come here.”
In addition to providing a fun party spot, Celebrations partners with the community to support local businesses and give back to area charities.
Coupons for free admission to Celebrations can be found at celebrationsnitelife.com.
Malibu’s Surf Bar and Oz The Experience will be open seven days a week during spring break.
For more information on Celebrations Nitelife, visit celebrationsnitelife.com or call 843-444-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.