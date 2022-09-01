Food, music and lots of fun are on tap when the second annual ‘Celebrate Surfside Beach Festival’ kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy shopping at arts and crafts booths while listening to live music.
The festival will be held on Third Avenue South next to Benjamin’s Bagels.
Admission is free.
More than 40 vendors featuring arts and crafts, food trucks and samples from local restaurants can be enjoyed at the festival.
The Carolina Soul band will perform throughout the festival.
Children can enjoy a dunk tank, arts and crafts and tie-dyeing activities.
Proceeds from the festival will help support South Strand Helping Hand.
Event sponsors include Benjamin’s Bakery and Cafe, Borgata Spirits, Food & Good Times, Grand Strand Coastal Realty, Moore & Associates, Pet Wants, My Horry News, the Myrtle Beach Herald, Piggly Wiggly and Make More Love Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.