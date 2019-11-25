The Loris Christmas Celebration will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning with live entertainment at 4 p.m. in the courtyard on Main Street.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at 5 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.
Following the tree lighting, the Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m. and makes its way down Main Street. Stick around for free concert by Atomic Potion on Meeting Street at 8 p.m. at the conclusion of the parade and a snowball drop between 8-9 p.m. (during the concert).
During the Christmas celebration, visitors can shop with Christmas vendors from 4-9 p.m. at Railroad Avenue and visit Santa & Mrs. Claus by the city clock.
This is a free night of fun for everyone to enjoy!
On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8-10 a.m., children can enjoy Breakfast with Santa (Grinch Style) at the Loris Center for Health & Fitness (3207 Casey St.).
Breakfast is $5 per person. RSVP is required by calling 843-756-6030 or emailing loriscoc@sccoast.net.
For more information, visit Loris Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
