2020 is a Leap Year and you can celebrate February’s extra day at Barefoot Landing!
Barefoot Landing and N.S. Promos are teaming up for Barefoot Landing's first ever Leap Frog 5K and Oyster Roast on Saturday, Feb. 29.
The race begins at 9 a.m. and the Oyster Roast fun and activities will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Race participants are encouraged to dress in their funnest "leap year" attire...whatever that means to you.
Prizes will be awarded for the most creative costumes! Stretch Zone will be here to help get those pre/post race kinks out and provide the prizes for the costume contest!
Runners and walkers are encouraged to attend! Strollers are welcome!
A portion of race proceeds will benefit the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.
The 5K begins at 9 a.m. and a 1 mile fun run will begin at 10:15 a.m. Events will be held near LuLu’s (4898 U.S. 17 S. in North Myrtle Beach).
Race packet pickup is from 7:45-8:45 a.m. near LuLu’s.
Located along the Intracoastal Waterway in beautiful North Myrtle Beach, Barefoot Landing naturally combines beauty and nature with the fun and excitement of shopping, dining, entertainment and special events for the entire family. Migratory waterfowl, exotic fish and wildlife make North Myrtle Beach's Barefoot Landing their home.
A stroll along the boardwalk or the dock is reminiscent of an old fishing village. As gentle breezes blow across the 27-acre lake, the temptation to sit and relax during an afternoon of shopping is overwhelming.
Barefoot Landing is conveniently located near many North Myrtle Beach hotels and accommodations, including Barefoot Resort & Golf with their array of condominiums and four beautiful golf courses.
Shopping, dining and entertainment in a natural atmosphere is the essence of Barefoot Landing. Taking it slow and easy....that's the beach way, that's the Barefoot Way.
