Going to a restaurant should be an experience, not just a routine meal. While Tevos Zatikyan doesn’t expect a standing ovation when his guests finish their meal, he does want them to leave the Carolina Seafood and Steak restaurant with a memorable experience. “A restaurant shouldn’t just be a place to eat,” said Zatikyan. “It’s kind of like a theater. You go there for the experience and to experience good emotions.” “I like it when I see my guests enjoying their meal, enjoying their vacation and their experience,” said Zatikyan, owner of Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Seafood & Steak. The restaurant, which opened in 2014, offers a variety of fresh dishes to please the entire family. The Myrtle Beach eatery, located along Restaurant Row, specializes in surf and turf combination plates, serving up fresh seafood and certified Angus beef. “Sometimes you go into a restaurant and you don’t know what to choose,” Zatikyan said. “We make it easy for you.” Located in close proximity to several favorite Grand Strand golf courses, golfers are always welcome at Carolina Seafood and Steak. The restaurant also is a great spot for date night. The restaurant’s early bird menu is a favorite among visitors and locals alike. Happy hour specials are also offered in the bar. The 14,000 square-foot historic building includes the main dining room, a sunny garden room with a glass roof, the bar, the wooden room with natural wood walls, and the Carolina Lounge and Bar, which is open from 5-9 p.m. nightly. The lounge includes a dance floor and can be reserved, equipment and DJ included, for private parties. The restaurant regularly features live entertainment with a variety of musical genres represented. For details and an entertainment schedule, call the restaurant or check out the restaurant’s Facebook page. Open 365 days a year, the restaurant is a great spot to stop in for lunch, happy hour or a special occasion dinner. “We are always open,” Zatikyan said. “Our mission is simple: to create and serve tasty, unique food in a friendly, casual way. When we do this, we think it’s possible for our customers to slow down, maybe forget about work deadlines for a few minutes and enjoy…like a day at the beach.” The restaurant uses only certified Angus beef, fresh vegetables and locally sourced seafood. Large portions are standard at Carolina Seafood & Steak. Dinner is served with a complimentary croissant and each meal comes with a choice of soup or salad. All main dishes come with your choice of two sides. After dinner, guests age 21 and up can enjoy a complimentary sample of house made Sangria. Zatikyan, who’s lived in the United States since 2006, is married, and he and his wife, Aksana, have three children. “I came to this country and opened restaurants because it is what I know and what I like,” he explained. Zatikyan played professional volleyball for many years, and he brings the importance of teamwork to his work in the restaurant. “I am a team player,” he said. “We help each other and have fun. To be successful in a restaurant and in any business, you have to have a strong team.” When you eat at his restaurant, Zatikyan and his team aim to provide quality customer service. The building that houses Carolina Seafood and Steak was built in 1969 and contains many beautiful remnants, salvaged from the former Ocean Forest Hotel which was Myrtle Beach’s first hotel. The magnificent wooden arches, built in 1927 and now dividing the restaurant’s rooms, and the actual bar were originally part of the historic hotel. The stunning stained glass on the ceiling in the bar and the glass behind the bar were salvaged from a church in Spain. The restaurant’s sizable kitchen makes it possible for Carolina Seafood and Steak to host large parties, wedding receptions and other gatherings. The restaurant can provide a la carte meals or buffet-style dining for your event. Carolina Seafood and Steak is currently taking reservations for Easter and will offer a prime rib special that day. Carolina Seafood and Steak is open every day from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at 9911 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach. For more information, call 843-945-9288 or visit www.carolinasteakhouse.com.
