Restaurant owner Tevos Zatikyan loves to make his guests happy.
“I enjoy it when I see my guests enjoying their meal, enjoying their vacation and enjoying their experience,” said Zatikyan, owner of Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Seafood & Steak.
The restaurant, which opened in 2014, offers a variety of fresh dishes to please the entire family.
At Carolina Seafood and Steak, you don’t have to choose.
“We give you both - land and sea,” Zatikyan said.
The Myrtle Beach eatery, located along Restaurant Row, specializes in surf and turf combination plates, serving up fresh seafood and certified Angus beef.
Open 365 days a year, the restaurant is a great spot to take your family during spring break, summer vacation or for a special occasion like Easter.
“We are always open,” Zatikyan said. “Our mission is simple: to create and serve tasty, unique food in a friendly, casual way. When we do this, we think it’s possible for our customers to slow down, maybe forget about work deadlines for a few minutes and enjoy.”
The building that houses the restaurant is one of the oldest in Myrtle Beach. Its doors first opened in 1976. Many pieces of its decor were salvaged from the former Ocean Forest Hotel (Myrtle Beach’s first hotel), including the electric antique lights and magnificent wooden arches and bar.
“We hold a lot of Myrtle Beach history in our building,” the restaurant owner said. “The name has changed but the food is better than ever.”
The stunning stained glass on the ceiling in the bar and the glass behind the bar were salvaged from a church in Spain.
Large portions are standard at Carolina Seafood & Steak. Your dinner is served with a complimentary warm croissant and each meal comes with a choice of soup or salad. All main dishes come with your choice of two sides.
“We try to keep the American standards,” the owner said.
The restaurant is a “farm to table concept,” featuring fresh local seafood and certified Angus beef.
New menu items include seafood jambalaya, slow cooked prime rib and local pork ribs. Imported Italian coffees and homemade desserts are also new favorites.
Zatikyan, who’s lived in the United States since 2006, is married, and he and his wife, Aksana, have three children with a new arrival on the way this summer.
“Family is very important to me,” he said.
Zatikyan played professional volleyball for fourteen years, and he brings the importance of teamwork to his work in the restaurant.
“I am a team player,” he said. “We help each other and have fun. To be successful in a restaurant and in any business, you have to have a strong team.”
When you eat at his restaurant, Zatikyan and his team aim to provide quality customer service.
“We want to give our guests the service we like to get when we go to a restaurant,” he said. “I put my heart and soul into my restaurant every day.”
“I always consider our team to be like family and we want our guests to be our family, too,” the owner said.
The restaurant’s early bird menu is a favorite among visitors and locals alike, featuring salads, pasta dishes, burgers and more. Happy hour specials are also offered in the bar. The restaurant currently serves lunch and dinner.
Carolina Seafood and Steak’s playful kid’s menu features South Carolina fun facts and pictures to color. Menu items include the “I’m Not Hungry” cheeseburger and “I Don’t Care” chicken tenders.
The 14,000 square-foot historic building includes the main dining room, a sunny garden room with a glass roof, the bar, the wooden room with natural wood walls, and the Carolina Lounge and Bar, which is open nightly.
The lounge includes a dance floor and can be reserved, equipment and DJ included, for private parties.
The restaurant regularly features live entertainment with a variety of musical genres represented. Live music is currently scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For details and an entertainment schedule, call the restaurant or check out their website.
The restaurant’s sizable dining area allows plenty of room for social distancing in COVID times. The staff is all masked and every precaution is in place to ensure a safe dining experience for all. Carry out is available for those who are not comfortable dining in. The restaurant also offers gift cards.
Carolina Seafood and Steak is currently taking reservations for Easter. The holiday will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet with traditional Easter dishes, including ham and sweet potatoes.
Carolina Seafood and Steak is open every day, 365 days a year, from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. at 9911 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach.
For more information, call 843-945-9288 or visit
